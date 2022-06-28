Random Media Acquires HAPPY FKN SUNSHINE Film

Random Media has acquired worldwide rights, excluding Canada, to Happy FKN Sunshine, the foul-mouthed comedy feature film about a metal band struggling to find fame while living on the BRINK of disaster starring newcomers Matt Close, Mattea Brotherton, Dana Hodgson, Connor Rueter, and Maxime Lauzon backed by musical legends "Maestro" Wes Williams and Ted Dykstra (2 Pianos, 4 Hands). The film is slated for release on January 10, 2023.

Directed by Derek Diorio, written by Ryan Keller and J. Gordon Ross and produced by Keller, Happy FKN Sunshine tells the story of Ronnie Weston, and her brother Will who live in a one mill town. When the mill workers go on strike, the future for their family looks bleak. Fortunately, Ronnie has found a brisk business selling weed. When Will wants to start a band, Ronnie uses her weed profits to buy Will an electric guitar.

Against everyone's advice, Will enlists local outcast Artie Porter as the bass player. Artie spends his days allegedly partying with heavy metal icons and getting fellatio from rock and roll legends - or so he says. Artie's lies cause instant conflict within the band, especially with Vince, the egotistical lead singer. But the musical chemistry is undeniable, and Will feels that his band just might hit the big time. If they can survive their dying town...and each other.

Happy FKN Sunshine made its worldwide premiere at the 25th Annual Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles, and is in the comic spirit of Little Miss Sunshine and Metalhead.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Eric Doctorow for Random Media and Ryan Keller for Other Animal Entertainment. Alexs Nohe from Blood, Sweat, Honey brokered the introduction.

Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theatres, digital platforms, cable, satellite, and television networks and through conventional brick and mortar retailers.

Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' library includes over 200 films, including the acclaimed films: Hoaxed, Killswitch: The Battle for the Internet, Fare, House by the Lake and Yamasong: March of the Hollows.

Other Animal Entertainment develops, produces, and distributes commercial feature films for a global market. Its founders bring expertise in development, production, marketing, and distribution of feature films and television.

The company began as a collaboration between publicist/distributor Jonathan Hlibka and entertainment lawyer/producer Ryan Keller and was later restructured when Keller and Hlibka were joined by Emmy award-winning sound designer, Geoff Raffan.

The goal of Other Animal is to create and distribute feature films that defy genre conventions and tell bold stories with a deep emphasis on character. To make these films financially possible, Other Animal works closely with writers and directors to develop projects that can be realized with small and highly-skilled teams. The first result of this process was the multi-award-winning feature film Poor Agnes.