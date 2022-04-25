Rachel McAdams to Receive CinemaCon Vanguard Award

Rachel McAdams will receive this year's "CinemaCon Vanguard Award," Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced today. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 25 - 28, 2022 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The "Big Screen Achievement Award" Ceremony, hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola company, closes out the weeklong convention on Thursday evening, April 28 in The Colosseum of Caesars Palace.

"We are excited to announce that Rachel McAdams will join our roster of final night award honorees at this year's 'Big Screen Achievement Awards,'" noted Neuhauser. "From comedy, to drama, romance and action, McAdams has shown for over twenty years a versatility and range unlike any other. We are thrilled to honor her as this years 'Vanguard Award' recipient."

Rachel McAdams can be seen this fall in Lionsgate's big-screen adaptation Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. For over fifty years, Judy Blume's classic has connected with readers through its relatable story, achingly funny details, and candid exploration of life's biggest questions.

The film also stars "CinemaCon Rising Star Award" winner Abby Ryder Fortson as 11-year-old Margaret, Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie. The film is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and produced by Gracie Film's Academy Award®-winning producer James L. Brooks.

In addition to Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Academy Award® nominated Rachel McAdams is set to reprise her role in Marvel's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, which will debut on May 6, 2022.

Prior to this, McAdams has starred in such films as Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga, Game Night, Disobedience, Doctor Strange, and Spotlight for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Critics' Choice, Screen Actors' Guild and the Academy Awards. Additional film credits include Midnight in Paris, Sherlock Holmes, Southpaw, The Vow, About Time, To the Wonder, Morning Glory, Married Life, Wedding Crashers, The Notebook and Mean Girls.