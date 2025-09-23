R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD Sets Premiere Date at Tubi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tubi has set the date of a new Halloween movie, R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD, premiering exclusively on October 17. It is inspired by R.L. Stine’s beloved The Haunting Hour series.

“R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD is a playful blend of good fun, big scares with an element of adventure that taps into everything audiences love about Halloween and young-adult horror,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the legendary “master of fear,” R.L. Stine as part of our growing slate of YA storytelling that bridges generations and delivers fresh, genre-driven entertainment.”

The movie follows a teenager named Sam whose brother Finn vanishes, and no one, not even their mom, remembers he existed. With Halloween ticking down, Sam, his friend Becka, and Rusty, the town’s most eccentric outcast, must stop a harvest curse before Finn is lost forever.

"There's something rotten inside these pumpkins--and it isn't pumpkin meat! I'm so happy to see one of my most terrifying Halloween stories brought to chilling life in this new movie!" said R.L. Stine.

R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD stars Bean Reid, Adeline Lo (Sorry For Your Cost), Kevin McNulty (Snakes on a Plane, The Invisible), Bob Frazer (Safe Haven, Motherland: Fort Salem), Matty Finochio (Love Hard, The Order) and Seth Isaac Johnson (My Old Ass, The Killing).

The film is written and directed by Jem Garrard and executive produced by James Mattagne, Joan Waricha, Harvey Kahn, Yvonne Bernard, Dan Bernard, Jem Garrard, Allen Lewis, and Rama Diallo. R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD will stream exclusively on October 17, 2025.