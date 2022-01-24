RICK & MORTY Seasons 1-5 Set Blu-Ray & DVD Release Date

From creators Justin Roiland ("Solar Opposites") and Dan Harmon ("Community"), go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the epic release of the Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 boxed set on Blu-ray™ and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on March 29, 2022.

Get Schwifty while you binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies - and follow the misadventures of America's favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous boxed set which includes all 51 episodes from the first five seasons of the award-winning series, along with copious special features, including audio commentary, deleted scenes, "Inside the Episode" segments, numerous featurettes, past animatic sketches, and more.

For a limited time, fans who purchase the set will receive an exclusive poster from the series. Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-5 is priced to own at $89.99 SRP for the Blu-ray ($99.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only) and $79.99 SRP for the DVD ($89.99 in Canada). RICK AND MORTY is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. RICK AND MORTY stars Justin Roiland ("Solar Opposites"), Sarah Chalke ("Scrubs"), Chris Parnell ("Saturday Night Live"), and Spencer Grammer ("Greek"). The series is created by Dan Harmon ("Community") and Roiland who also serve as executive producers.

With Blu-ray's unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: Season 1-5 Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 51 episodes from seasons 1-5 in high definition, as well as a digital code of the seasons (available in the U.S. only).