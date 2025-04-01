RICK AND MORTY Sets Eighth Season Premiere at Adult Swim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rick and Morty, the Adult Swim series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on adventures across the universe, will return for an eighth season Sunday, May 25 at 11:00pm ET/PT.

Adult Swim announced the premiere date and released a first look at “Rick and Morty” Season Eight as part of an April Fools’ Day broadcast special. The network surprised fans with a 22-minute anthology special featuring fan favorite “Rick and Morty” moments re-told through an Adult Swim lens of absurd, live-action, theater-based genres. Watch it below.

“We hope you enjoyed our theater interpretations of ‘Rick and Morty,’ especially if you are well-off/impulsive and now want to back a Broadway version of the show,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “For the rest of you, we’re glad you now know when Season Eight is starting so you have time to stretch and get loose because the team has yet again made a totally great season of television.”

“Rick and Morty stars Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer and is Executive Produced by Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, who also serves as showrunner. The show was the #1 comedy across all of cable during seasons three, four, five and six, and has garnered two Emmys for “Outstanding Animated Program.” A global phenomenon, the eighth season of “Rick and Morty” will debut in over 170 countries in 42 languages.

In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. RICK AND MORTY Season Eight will be available to stream in the U.S. beginning September 1. Watch the teaser trailer below.

