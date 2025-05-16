RENT FREE Film to Receive North American Release in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cinephobia Releasing has announced the North American release of writer-director Fernando Andrés’s festival darling Rent Free this June for Pride Month. The film is set to release on VOD, digital platforms on June 27.

The sophomore film from Andrés (Three Headed Beast), Rent Free follows best friends Ben and Jordan, who, after hitting emotional and financial rock bottom, come up with a scheme to spend an entire year living “rent free” with the help of friends, family and strangers alike in a rapidly changing Austin, Texas.

Rent Free stars Jacob Roberts, David Treviño, Zeke Goodman (Amazon’s Cruel Intentions), Sarah J. Bartholomew (The Chosen), and Temple Baker (Everybody Wants Some!!). The film is produced by Fernando Andrés, Jacob Roberts, and Temple Baker.

The film world premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in the US Narrative Competition to critical acclaim and two encore screenings, before playing festivals around the world including BFI Flare London, Frameline San Francisco, New Orleans Film Festival, and the São Paulo International Film Festival. Watch the trailer below.

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 19% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Vote Now!