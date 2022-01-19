REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets Season 20 Premiere

Real Time With Bill Maher debuts its landmark 20th season Friday, January 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with professor of history at Yale University and author of "On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century," Timothy Snyder. This week's panel discussion will include editor of the newsletter "Common Sense" on Substack and host of the podcast "Honestly," Bari Weiss; and Democratic Congressman representing New York's 15th district who, at 25 years old, became New York City's youngest elected official and the first Afro-Latino, LGBTQ member of Congress, Rep. Ritchie Torres.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date. The series has been renewed through 2024.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.