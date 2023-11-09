REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets November 10 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 3 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets November 10 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican senator from Texas and author of “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.”

This week’s panel discussion includes Jordan Peterson, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Toronto, author of the bestseller “12 Rules For Life: An Antidote To Chaos,” and host of “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast”; and Pamela Paul, former editor of the New York Times Book Review and current opinion columnist for the paper.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.





RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE LAST WORD to Premiere Worldwide in December Photo
THE LAST WORD to Premiere Worldwide in December

THE LAST WORD LIVE PERFORMANCE ON FILM premieres worldwide on December 22, 2023.

2
DATELINE Investigates the Gilgo Beach Murders on NBC This Friday Photo
DATELINE Investigates the Gilgo Beach Murders on NBC This Friday

CT investigates the murders of several women found dead along Gilgo Beach in Long Island. Dateline’s Andrea Canning sits down with key players connected to the investigation, including family members of the victims, Suffolk County investigators, and former acquaintances of Rex Heuermann, who is accused of murdering three of the Gilgo Beach victims.

3
Video: HBO Shares LOVE HAS WON: THE CULT OF MOTHER GOD Trailer Photo
Video: HBO Shares LOVE HAS WON: THE CULT OF MOTHER GOD Trailer

Watch the video trailer for the HBO Original three-part documentary series LOVE HAS WON: THE CULT OF MOTHER GOD, directed by Hannah Olson (HBO’s “Baby God” and “The Last Cruise”). It chronicles the life and death of Amy Carlson, also known as “Mother God,” a self-proclaimed spiritual savior who promised an escape from the “3D” world.

4
Disney Releases THE MARVELS Soundtrack Ahead of Film PREMIERE Photo
Disney Releases THE MARVELS Soundtrack Ahead of Film PREMIERE

The Marvels Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with a score by Emmy®-winning composer Laura Karpman is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and all digital platforms. Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” hits U.S. theaters on November 10, get tickets now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
WICKED
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING