REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets November 10 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican senator from Texas and author of “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.”

This week’s panel discussion includes Jordan Peterson, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Toronto, author of the bestseller “12 Rules For Life: An Antidote To Chaos,” and host of “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast”; and Pamela Paul, former editor of the New York Times Book Review and current opinion columnist for the paper.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.