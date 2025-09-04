REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER September 5 Lineup Includes Steven Pinker & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Steven Pinker, professor and author of the forthcoming book “When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows...: Common Knowledge and the Mysteries of Money, Power, and Everyday Life.” This week’s panel discussion includes Kaitlan Collins, CNN Chief White House Correspondent and anchor of THE WEEKNIGHT show “The Source with Kaitlan Collins”; and Stephen Moore, senior visiting fellow in economics at The Heritage Foundation and co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy.”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.