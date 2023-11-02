REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER November 3 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Rep. Dean Phillips, Democratic Congressman from Minnesota's 3rd district who recently announced his campaign to primary Biden for the 2024 Presidential nomination.

This week’s panel discussion includes Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN's “Fareed Zakaria GPS” and columnist for the Washington Post, and Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media. 

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.



