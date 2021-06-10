REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER June 11 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, JUNE 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist with the American Museum of Natural History, host of the Webby-Nominated podcast "StarTalk," and author of the new book "Cosmic Queries." This week's in-studio panel discussion will include political scientist and co-founder of Strike PAC, Rachel Bitecofer; and filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.