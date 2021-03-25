REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces March 26 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, MARCH 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with former U.S. Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and founding partner at Krebs Stamos Group, Christopher Krebs. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include staff writer at The Atlantic and author of the April cover story, "Private Schools Are Indefensible: The Gulf Between How Rich Kids and Poor Kids Are Educated In America is Obscene," Caitlin Flanagan; and New York Times columnist and an MSNBC contributor, Bret Stephens.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.