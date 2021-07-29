REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces July 30 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, JULY 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one, satellite interview with Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor and author of "Healthy at Last: A Plant-Based Approach to Preventing and Reversing Diabetes and Other Chronic Illnesses." This week's in-studio panel discussion will include Senior National Correspondent at Bloomberg Businessweek, Joshua Green; and Democratic Congresswoman representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, Rep. Stacey Plaskett.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.