REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Resumes Production Without COVID-Positive Cast Members

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has resumed production without Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais after they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Variety has reported that Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards and Crystal Minkoff have continued to film without the other three members. The show will soon take its holiday break, giving the women a period to recover.

Yesterday, Garcelle Beauvais posted a video to her social media accounts announcing that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Watch the video below:

A Monday morning update for you all. Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms. Please reply below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!! pic.twitter.com/luK70s2ZRQ - Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) December 13, 2021

Last season on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the ladies expanded their social bubbles after months of isolation at home. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais returned for an emotionally charged season 11. Resident southern socialite Sutton Stracke also returned as a newly minted housewife. New Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff and friend Kathy Hilton joined the group, but are no strangers to this famed zip code.

Throughout the season, former Chicago star Erika Jayne shocked the group with news that she was filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years and was suddenly entangled in a web of legal proceedings. Needing the support of her friends, Erika instead finds herself fielding questions from the women who are at odds about whether they can stick up for her.