RATINGS: Younger Season Six Finale Is Series' Top-Rated Season Finale Among W25-54

The September 4 season six finale of TV Land's hit series Younger drew 1.2 million total viewers in L+3 and ranks as the #1 rated season finale in series history among W25-54 (1.4 rating). The season finale also scored season highs among several key demos, including P25-54 (.89 rating), W18-49 (1.1) and P18-49 (.70), while outperforming the season-to-date average by double digits in those demos (L+3).

To date in 2019, Younger is the #1 rated original ad-supported cable sitcom among female viewers, W18-49 and W25-54. The series finished 2017 and 2018 with those top rankings, as well (L+7).

For the sixth season in a row, Younger's season finale was rated higher than the season premiere, with the finale posting a +10% gain from the season six premiere among P25-54. L+3 ratings from the season six finale are included below:

P18-49: .70 rating, up +20% from the season-to-date average

W18-49: 1.1 rating, up +18% from the season-to-date average

P25-54: .89 rating, up +18% from the season-to-date average

W25-54: 1.4 rating, up +19% from the season-to-date average

Total Viewers: 1.2 million total viewers, up +5% from the season-to-date average

Younger season six generated 49 million social video views, up +70% from season five. The Younger season six finale was the #1 most-social scripted comedy of the day across all of TV on September 4, with 30,000 total interactions. The finale also generated 1.2 million streaming video views.

TV Land previously announced a seventh season pickup of Younger. The series' passionate fan base has helped the series expand off the TV screen to include the five-star reviewed weekly podcast, Younger Uncovered, a weekly after-show entitled Getting Younger, and the launch of two books from Simon and Schuster entitled, Marriage Vacation and The Miseducation of Henry Cane.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.





Related Articles View More TV Stories