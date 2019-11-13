RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Wins Total Viewers And Adults 25-54 For The Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" ranked as the No. 1 evening newscast in Total Viewers (8.979 million) and Adults 25-54 (1.779 million) for the week of Nov. 4, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. Taking the top spot in both measures for the 5th time in the last 6 weeks, "World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (8.192 million and 1.771 million, respectively) by 787,000 Total Viewers and 8,000 Adults 25-54.

In addition, "World News Tonight" increased its Total Viewer lead year to year by more than quadrupling its advantage (+366%; vs. 169,000), while growing its week-to-week lead by 1% (vs. 782,000).

On Monday (11/4/19), "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir's exclusive report from the Eastern Mediterranean with unprecedented access on board the USS Florida submarine amid rising tensions in the region stood as the most-watched single evening newscast (9.320 million) on any network in over 6 months - since 4/15/19, including all "NBC Nightly News" and "CBS Evening News" telecasts.

On Tuesday (11/5/19), "World News Tonight" posted its strongest single telecast performances in Adults 25-54 (1.963 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.352 million) in 8 months - since 3/11/19.

"World News Tonight" improved on the same week last year in Total Viewers (+243,000/+3% - 8.979 million vs. 8.736 million), standing as the only evening newscast to build on its overall audience year to year.

For the 2nd week in a row, "World News Tonight" posted week-to-week increases in Total Viewers (+321,000/+4% - 8.979 million vs. 8.658 million), Adults 25-54 (+116,000/+7% - 1.779 million vs. 1.663 million) and Adults 18-49 (+73,000/+6% - 1.197 million vs. 1.124 million) to hit season highs across the board. In fact, "World News Tonight" turned in its strongest numbers in 8 months in all three measures - since weeks of 3/4/19, 3/11/19 and 3/11/19, respectively.

"World News Tonight" slashed its Adults 18-49 margins with "NBC Nightly News" both week to week (-47% - 24,000 vs. 45,000) and year to year (-84% - 24,000 vs. 147,000).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.403 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year. In fact, "World News Tonight" is more than doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.649 million) from last season (+121% - 754,000 vs. 341,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" leads "CBS Evening News" (5.326 million) by 3.077 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

"World News Tonight" is also improving on Total Viewers compared to the same point last season (+34,000 - 8.403 million vs. 8.369 million), standing as the only evening newscast to grow.

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by 2,000 news demo viewers (1.638 million vs. 1.636 million) and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 5 years-since the 2014-2015 season. "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-70% - 31,000 vs. 104,000), seeing its closest gap in 12 years-since the 2007-2008 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 12 years-since the 2007-2008 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (8.979 million, 1.779 million and 1.197 million, respectively) beat "CBS Evening News" (5.735 million, 1.106 million and 815,000, respectively) by 3.244 million Total Viewers, by 673,000 Adults 25-54 and 382,000 Adults 18-49.

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Nov. 4, 2019):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 8,979,000 1.5/7; 1,779,000 0.9/6; 1,197,000 5.9/13 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 8,192,000 1.5/7; 1,771,000 0.9/6; 1,221,000 5.2/11 CBS EVENING NEWS 5,735,000 0.9/5; 1,106,000 0.6/ 4; 815,000 3.8/ 8

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 11/4/19), Previous Week (w/o 10/28/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/5/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 11/10/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 11/11/18). ABC and NBC ratings include broadcasts that air later on some stations. Averages based on regular telecasts.





