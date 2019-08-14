RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Wins Total Viewers And Adults 18-49 For The Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the No. 1 evening newscast in Total Viewers (8.029 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.032 million), for the week of Aug. 5, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (7.183 million and 1.031, respectively) by 846,000 Total Viewers and by 1,000 Adults 18-49. "World News Tonight" increased its Total Viewer lead year to year by 40% (vs. 606,000 for w/o 8/6/18) and won for the 45th time in the 46 weeks of the season.

"World News Tonight" improved on the same week last year (w/o 8/6/18) Total Viewers (+161,000/+2% - 8.029 million vs. 7.868 million), standing as the only evening newscast to grow. In fact, "World News Tonight" posted its 10th straight week of year-to-year Total Viewer increases.

"World News Tonight" built on the previous week (w/o 7/29/19) in Adults 18-49 (+21,000/+2% - 1.032 million vs. 1.011 million).

"World News Tonight" narrowed its margins with "NBC Nightly News" from the year-ago week (w/o 8/6/18) in Adults 25-54 (-35% - 50,000 vs. 77,000).

For the week, "World News Tonight" beat "CBS Evening News" by 3.169 million Total Viewers, by 501,000 Adults 25-54 and by 344,000 Adults 18-49.

Season to date, "World News Tonight" ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers for the 3rd year in a row after finishing as the No. 1 evening newscast for the last two seasons. "World News Tonight" (8.641 million) leads "NBC Nightly News" (8.011 million) by 630,000, delivering its largest Total Viewer lead in 23 years (since the 1995-96 season) and "CBS Evening News" (5.920 million) by 2.721 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer advantage in at least 27 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in 1991-92 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is cutting its season margins with NBC by more than half in both Adults 25-54 (-64% - 27,000 vs. 75,000) and Adults 18-49 (-71% - 25,000 vs. 87,000), posting its closest Adults 18-49 performance 12 years-since the 2006-07 season.

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Aug. 5, 2019)

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 8,029,000 1.2/7; 1,461,000 0.8/6; 1,032,000 5.4/13 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 7,183,000 1.3/7; 1,511,000 0.8/6; 1,032,000 4.7/12 CBS EVENING NEWS 4,860,000 0.8/5; 960,000 0.5/4; 688,000 3.2/ 8

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-19 Current Week (w/o 8/5/19), Previous Week (w/o 7/29/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/6/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 - 8/11/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/18 - 8/12/18). Averages based on regular telecasts.





