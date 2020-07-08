RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT Is the Most-Watched Program in the US for the Week Across All Broadcast and Cable

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" ranked as the No 1. program in America for the 5th week in a row in all of broadcast and cable television for the week of June 29, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" owned the Top 4 telecasts of the week in Total Viewers with its Wednesday (9.335 million - No. 1), Monday (9.236 million - No. 2), Tuesday (8.828 million - No. 3) and Thursday (8.514 million - No. 4) airings, respectively. In addition, "World News Tonight" placed 4 telecasts in the Top 10 among Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for the week.

For the first time in 24 years, "World News Tonight" is ranking as America's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 season to date - since the 1995-1996 season. In fact, "World News Tonight" is seeing its most-watched season in 17 years and strongest Adults 25-54 performance in 5 years - since the 2002-2003 and the 2014-2015 seasons, respectively.

"World News Tonight" stood as evening's No. 1 newscast for the 14th consecutive week in Total Viewers (8.978 million), Adults 25-54 (1.664 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.115 million). "World News Tonight" has won all 41 weeks of the season and the last 84 weeks overall in Total Viewers.

"World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (7.742 million, 1.572 million and 1.080 million, respectively) by 1.236 million Total Viewers, by 92,000 Adults 25-54 and by 35,000 Adults 18-49. In addition, "World News Tonight" increased its Total Viewer lead year to year by 30% (1.236 million vs. 951,000).

"World News Tonight" continues to post double-digit gains year to year across the board: Total Viewers (+1.187 million/+15% - 8.978 million vs. 7.791 million), Adults 25-54 (+344,000/+26% - 1.664 million vs. 1.320 million) and Adults 18-49 (+203,000/+22% - 1.115 million vs. 912,000).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (9.566 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, "World News Tonight" is nearly doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (8.482 million) from last season (+84% - 1.084 million vs. 588,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years - since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" is beating "CBS Evening News" (5.997 million) by 3.569 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

"World News Tonight" is also No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+78,000 - 1.928 million vs. 1.850 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 13 years - since the 1995-1996 and the 2006-2007 seasons, respectively. "World News Tonight" is also leading NBC in Adults 18-49 (+20,000 - 1.307 million vs. 1.287 million) for the first time in 24 years - since the 1995-1996 season.

In addition, World News Tonight" is improving in Total Viewers (+842,000/+10% - 9.566 million vs. 8.724 million), Adults 25-54 (+158,000/+9% - 1.928 million vs. 1.770 million) and Adults 18-49 (+115,000/+10% - 1.307 million vs. 1.192 million) compared to the same point last season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (8.978 million, 1.664 million and 1.115 million, respectively) beat "CBS Evening News" (5.398 million, 988,000 and 697,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3.580 million), Adults 25-54 (+676,000) and Adults 18-49 (+418,000).

NOTE: On Friday (7/3/20), all three evening newscast were coded as specials. The telecasts are excluded from their respective weekly and season averages. THE WEEKLY averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

ABC's "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of June 29, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 8,978,000 1.4/ 9; 1,664,000 0.9/7; 1,115,000 5.9/15 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 7,742,000 1.3/ 8; 1,572,000 0.8/7 ; 1,080,000 4.9/13 CBS EVENING NEWS 5,398,000 0.8/ 5; 988,000 0.5/5; 697,000 3.6/ 9

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/29/20), Previous Week (w/o 6/22/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/8/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-7/5/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-7/7/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts. Broadcast and Cable ranker for w/o 6/29/20 based on Total Day.

