RATINGS: WEAKEST LINK Generates NBC's Top Wednesday Rating in Nearly Six Months

"Weakest Link" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET):

Delivers NBC's 18-49 high in the Wednesday 8-9 p.m. timeslot in nearly six months, since April 15 (1.1).

Maintains 100% versus the prior night's telecast of "Weakest Link" in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8).

Increases by +29% from its first half-hour to its second in 18-49 (0.7 to 0.9).

Grows half-hour to half-hour in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Is up +60% versus NBC's average in this Wednesday 8-9 p.m. slot over this past summer in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.5, L+SD).

Thus far, the Sept. 29 "Weakest Link" debut has grown +22% with digital and linear delayed viewing versus its next-day L+SD rating (growing from a 1.21 to a 1.48) and by +0.8 million viewers overall (5.9 million persons to 6.7 million).

From 9-11 p.m. ET, NBC carried sustaining coverage of the Vice Presidential debate, then post-debate analysis.

NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.

