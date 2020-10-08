Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: WEAKEST LINK Generates NBC's Top Wednesday Rating in Nearly Six Months

Article Pixel

“Weakest Link” (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET).

Oct. 8, 2020  
RATINGS: WEAKEST LINK Generates NBC's Top Wednesday Rating in Nearly Six Months

"Weakest Link" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET):

Delivers NBC's 18-49 high in the Wednesday 8-9 p.m. timeslot in nearly six months, since April 15 (1.1).

Maintains 100% versus the prior night's telecast of "Weakest Link" in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8).

Increases by +29% from its first half-hour to its second in 18-49 (0.7 to 0.9).

Grows half-hour to half-hour in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Is up +60% versus NBC's average in this Wednesday 8-9 p.m. slot over this past summer in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.5, L+SD).

Thus far, the Sept. 29 "Weakest Link" debut has grown +22% with digital and linear delayed viewing versus its next-day L+SD rating (growing from a 1.21 to a 1.48) and by +0.8 million viewers overall (5.9 million persons to 6.7 million).

From 9-11 p.m. ET, NBC carried sustaining coverage of the Vice Presidential debate, then post-debate analysis.

NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk