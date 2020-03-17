RATINGS: VOICE Is The #1 Most-Watched Alternative Show For The March 9-15 Primetime Ratings Week

NBC has averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.7 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of March 9-15, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Monday's "The Voice" ranks #1 for the week among alternative programs in total viewers, with its 8.7 million persons outdelivering Tuesday's finale of "The Bachelor" (8.5 million), Sunday's "American Idol" (7.5 million) and Wednesday's episode of "The Masked Singer" (7.2 million).

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.357 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 763,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 25 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," March 9-15

ABC...1.1

Fox...0.7

CBS...0.7

NBC...0.6

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...6.2 million

ABC...5.2 million

NBC...3.7 million

Fox...3.0 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.9

NBC...1.5

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

Fox...7.1 million

NBC...6.9 million

ABC...5.5 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of March 9-15:

Monday

NBC won Monday night in total viewers,

"The Voice" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.7 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night in total viewers, topping Part 1 of ABC's "The Bachelor" finale by +1.0 million persons or +14% head to head from 8-10 p.m. (8.7 million vs. 7.7 million). Despite this week's arrival of daylight saving time and declining early-evening viewership levels, THE MARCH 9 "Voice" was up +8% versus NBC's timeslot average prior to the Feb. 24 return of "The Voice" in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.2, L+SD) and more than +1.3 million persons or +19% in total viewers (8.7 million vs. 7.4 million).

"Manifest" (0.6 in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) grew in total viewers week to week (3.7 million vs. 3.6 million) and was up +7% versus NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to "Manifest's" debut (3.7 million vs. 3.4 million). Digital / Social: With 115,000 Total Interactions, "Manifest" was up +6% versus the prior episode (109,000) and up +14% versus the series average (104,000).

Tuesday

"Ellen's Game of Games" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET), despite being preempted each of the prior two weeks and this week facing special competition from ABC's "Bachelor" finale, as well as diminished viewership levels from the start of Daylight Saving Time, maintained 100% of its prior telecast on Feb. 18 in adults, men and women 18-34 and men 25-54. In the timeslot, ""Games" ranked #2 or tied for #2 in adult, men and women 18-34.

"This Is Us" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 5.6 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET), despite the previous week's preemption and special March 10 competition from the "Bachelor" finale, ranked as the #2 telecast of the night in adults 18-49. Digital / Social: "This Is Us" was the #2 most social scripted primetime drama of the week, with 540,000 Total Interactions, up +24% above the show's season average (436,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/9/20-3/15/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). L+7 Lifts: The season's first 15 episodes of "This Is Us" have delivered television's 15 biggest L+7 lifts in 18-49 rating so far this season (a +1.51 increase for the Sept 24 season premiere, a +1.42 gain for the Oct. 1 telecast, a +1.50 for Oct. 8, a 1.55 for Oct. 15, a +1.46 for Oct. 22, a +1.41 for Oct. 29, a +1.43 for Nov. 5, a +1.48 for Nov. 12, a +1.39 for Nov. 19, a +1.38 for Jan. 14, a +1.36 for Jan. 21 and a +1.24 for Jan. 28). The biggest lift for any other show on television this season is the +1.21 for the Sept. 23 season premiere of "The Good Doctor."

"New Amsterdam" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest 18-49 rating since Jan. 14 (0.8), despite the previous week's preemption, to rank #1 in the timeslot versus the rival ABC-CBS dramas. Digital / Social: "New Amsterdam," with 92,000 Total Interactions, increased by +153% versus the previous episode (36,000) and by +113% versus the series average (43,000) to rank as the #2 most social episode of the series.

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew +2% versus the show's prior encore in total viewers (4.6 million vs. 4.5 million on Feb. 19).

An encore "Chicago Fire" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 9:18-10 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest rating for a rebroadcast since Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at 10 p.m. (0.7) and ranked #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers.

A rebroadcast of "Chicago P.D." (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in all key adult-female demos.

Thursday

A rebroadcast of "Superstore" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) grew +0.1 of a point or +25% versus last week's encore in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +18% in total viewers (2.3 million vs 2.0 million).

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) equaled the show's highest regular-slot 18-49 rating since Feb. 28, 2019 (0.7), despite this week's encore lead-in, and delivered the show's most-watched regular-slot telecast since March 21, 2019 (2.134 million). "B99" maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and surged by +17% in total viewers (2.1 million vs. 1.8 million).

Digital / Social: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" ranked as the #1 most social scripted primetime comedy of the week, with 219,000 Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/9/20-3/15/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"B99" generated the Instagram post with the #1 most content responses of the week (124,000) for all scripted primetime comedies, with a post asking fans if they liked the Hitchcock-Scully duo more or Jake and Amy (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/9/20-3/15/20, ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"B99" also delivered the #1 most-viewed Youtube video of the week (488,000) for all scripted primetime comedies with a video of Holt's final battle with Wuntch (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/9/20-3/15/20, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy)

"Will & Grace" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) increased its audience for a third week in a row to deliver the most-watched "Will & Grace since Feb. 6 (2.4 million). THE MARCH 12 "W&G" also equaled the show's highest 18-49 rating since Oct. 31 (0.6), its second episode of the season, retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and growing +9% in total viewers (2.3 million vs. 2.1 million). Digital / Social: "Will & Grace" ranked as the #2 most social scripted primetime comedy of Thursday night, with 80,000 Total Interactions, up +15% from the prior episode (70,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/12/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"Indebted" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.5 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) matched the show's series premiere and its highest 18-49 rating to date while delivering the show's most-watched episode since Feb. 13 (1.547 million). Week to week, "Indebted" increased by +0.1 of a point or +33% in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and by +6% in total viewers (1.5 million vs. 1.4 million).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew +0.1 of a point or +25% versus the previous week's encore in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and by +5% in total viewers (2.4 million vs 2.3 million).

Friday

"Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) captured the show's highest 18-49 rating for an original episode since its Jan. 10 series premiere (0.6) and equaled the series high for an original. In total viewers, the 8 p.m. "Rhyme" delivered the show's most-watched episode since Jan. 17 (3.794 million). Week to week, "Rhyme" grew +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5 from 8-9 p.m.) and +2% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.7 million), for a second straight week of total-viewer increases in the 8 p.m. hour. Digital / Social: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" ranked as Friday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama, with 51,000 Total Interactions, increasing by +63% versus the prior episode (31,000), to rank as the #1 most social episode of the season (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/13/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

The season finale of "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET.) matched NBC's timeslot season average in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5, L+SD) and was up +3% in total viewers (3.4 million vs. 3.3 million).

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's top results in 18-49 and 25-54 since Jan. 10 (0.7 in 18-49 from 9-11 p.m., 1.0 in 25-54). Delayed Viewing: In L+7 Nielsens, "Dateline" is growing this season by +52% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.54 to a 0.82) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.8 million).

Sunday

The season premiere of "The Wall" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET) scored NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot, excluding sports, since Feb. 24, 2019 (0.6) and equaled the non-sports high since August 26, 2018 (0.8), while delivering NBC's top total-viewer result in the timeslot, excluding sports, since Sept. 2, 2018 (4.2 million). "Wall" doubled NBC's average in the timeslot so far this season in 18-49, excluding sports (0.6 vs. 0.3) and is up +49% in total viewers (3.2 million vs. 2.1 million).

"Little Big Shots" (0.4 in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4), while increasing by +0.1 of a point or +33% versus NBC's timeslot average this season, excluding sports and THE GOLDEN GLOBES in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3, L+SD) and growing by +26% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.2 million).

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) increased by +0.1 of a point or +33% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and was also up slightly in total viewers (1.930 million vs. 1.928 million viewers). Digital / Social: Total Interactions for "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" were +45% higher than for the previous episode (31,000 vs. 22,000). "Zoey's" has accumulated the #2 most new followers across the "big four" social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) of any new TV program across the linear/streaming landscape since Jan. 1, with 130,000 new followers (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic, New Fans, Brand Type: TV Shows, Season 1, 1/1/20-3/15/20).

"Good Girls" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET), from its first half-hour to its second, maintained or increased its rating in nine of nine key demographics, despite the 10 p.m. hour. "Good Girls" retained 99.5% week to week in total viewers (1.904 million vs. 1.914 million viewers). Digital / Social: "Good Girls" generated the #3 most-viewed video on Youtube of the week (300,000) for all scripted broadcast primetime dramas with a video of Rio and Beth during a sexual tension-filled scene (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/9/20-3/15/20, ListenFirst Content Video Views (YouTube), Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).





