RATINGS: The Oscars Draws 23.6 Million Viewers

ABC's 2020 telecast of "The Oscars" attracted an average audience of 23.6 million Total Viewers and a 5.3 rating in Adults 18-49 based on Nielsen's Live + Same Day Fast National ratings.

ABC's 2020 "Oscars" telecast stood as TV's most-watched entertainment special in 1 year - since ABC's 2019 "Oscars" telecast on 2/24/19.

Television's biggest awards show, ABC's "The Oscars" stood well above other key award shows this year, towering over the 2020 "GRAMMY® Awards" by 4.9 million viewers (18.7 million on 1/26/20) and the 2020 "Golden Globe® Awards" by 5.3 million viewers (18.3 million on 1/5/20).

Social Activity (Nielsen Social)

"The Oscars" dominated Sunday night's social conversation with 20.6 million total social interactions (Twitter: 67%, Instagram: 26% and Facebook: 6%). Social activity was up 16% from 2019 across comparable metrics (Total Twitter, Facebook Owned and Instagram Owned).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day Fast National Program Ratings for 2/9/20 unless stated otherwise. Nielsen Social Content Ratings: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram total interactions based total linear interactions for 2/9/20.

Photo credit: ABC/Arturo Holmes





