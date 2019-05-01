RATINGS: Telemundo Delivers Best Week This Season In Primetime Among Adults 18-49

Driven by both the premiere of La Reina del Sur Season 2 and the live telecast of the 21st edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Telemundo delivered last week its best weekly performance of the season in 8-11pm primetime, averaging more than 1.8M total viewers and nearly 900K adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. Overall for the week, Telemundo outperformed Univision by 76% during 8-11pm prime with adults 18-49, resulting in the greatest advantage over its main competitor in Telemundo's history.

During each night of its premiere week, La Reina del Sur Season 2 beat two or more English-language broadcast networks during its 10pm timeslot and captured 67% of the adult 18-49 audience watching the "big 3" Spanish-language television networks. Overall, in its premiere week, La Reina del Sur Season 2averaged nearly 1.3M adults 18-49 and continues to increase with the inclusion of additional days of time-shifted viewing, quickly becoming the highest rated, regularly scheduled series in the 2018-2019 season for Spanish-language television. Including the time-shifted viewing through six days, La Reina del Sur'spremiere night has grown by 15% to an average of over 1.4M adults 18-49. The premiere of La Reina del Sur Season 2 was also the #1 most social Spanish-language entertainment program of the week.

On April 25th, the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards catapulted Telemundo to #1 in Spanish-language prime among all key demos, outperforming the combined delivery of all Spanish-language broadcast networks among adults 18-49 by +58% and +32% among total viewers. The prestigious awards ceremony delivered 2.4M total viewers and 1.1M adults 18-49, as well as a cumulative audience of 5.2M total viewers, while it was also the most social non-sports program of the day across all broadcast and cable networks.

This highly successful week comes on the heels of Sunday, April 21st, when Telemundo's La Voz grand finale ranked as the highest-rated Sunday night show on Spanish-language television among adults 18-49 with an average of 584,000 viewers and over 1.4M total viewers. The two-and-a-half-hour live broadcast, which crowned Team Fonsi's 18-year-old Jeidimar Rijos as the winner of the first-ever U.S. Spanish-language version of the Emmy Award-Winning NBC hit series, "The Voice," led Telemundo to rank as the number one Spanish-language network of all Sunday primetime among adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and total viewers.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD, 4/22/19-4/26/19, 8-11pm strict daypart, A18-49 and P2+ (000); La Reina del Sur, 4/22/19-4/26/19, Most Current program average (Live+6 available through 4/22/19); M-F 10-11pm share calculation based on TEL A18-49 Live+Same Day projections divided by the sum of TEL+UNI+UMA projections. Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/22/19 - 4/26/19, ranked on total episode-level interactions, excludes sports-related programming and specials. Billboard Awards source: Nielsen, Live+SD, 4/25/19, A18-49 & P2+, rank among TEL, UNI, UMA, AZA & ETV, 8-11pm strict daypart. Fast TA, 6-minute qualifier, P2+. Nielsen Social Content Ratings, US Only, 4/25/19, ranked by linear program-level interactions. La Voz source: Nielsen, L+SD, 4/21/19, 7-11pm strict daypart.





