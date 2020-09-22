RATINGS: TONIGHT Finishes 2019-20 Season as the #1 Most-Viewed Entertainment TV Program on YouTube

See more news from NBC below!

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.20 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.263 million viewers for the late-night ratings week of Sept. 14-18, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research that concluded the 2019-20 52-week broadcast season.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.10 in 18-49 and 742,000 viewers overall. "Late Night" topped "The Late Late Show with James Corden" for the 2019-20 season in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" ruled as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on Youtube for the 52-week September-to-September season, generating more than 2.3 billion views for an increase of +14% in Youtube viewership this season versus last. "Tonight" delivered a margin of 250 million views over the season's #2 most-viewed television series (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 9/19/20-9/17/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Tonight" was also the season's #1 most-social late-night series, accumulating 26 million Interactions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. "Tonight" topped the nearest late-night competitor by 8 million Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 9/19/20-9/17/20).

Additionally, "Tonight" generated the #1 most-social late-night telecast of the 52-week September-to-September TV season, with The Subway Special that featured BTS, which accumulated 4 million Interactions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 9/19/20-9/17/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" led all broadcast late-night competition in year-over-year Youtube viewing gains, with a +42% increase in Youtube views for the 52-week September-to-September season versus the prior season, with a total of 720 million views for the 2019-20 season (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Broadcast; 9/19/20-9/17/20).

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" generated the #1 most new fans across the "big four" social networks (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) among all Season 1 broadcast programs during the 2019-20 52-week TV season, with 350,000 new fans (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; New Fans; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season 1; Broadcast; 9/19/20-9/17/20).

