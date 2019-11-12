RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo for 200 Weeks
TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 200 out of 202 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Monday. TODAY posted five-month highs in total viewers, delivering its largest audience since May.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|1.03
|1,249
|0.69
|887
|3,904
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.62
|746
|0.39
|501
|3,002
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.96
|1,160
|0.60
|772
|4,049
TODAY averaged 1.249 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +89,000 (+8%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +503,000 (+67%)
- TODAY posted higher demo advantages over GMA (27% higher) and CBS (4% higher) week-over-week.
TODAY averaged 887,000 A18-49 viewers, +115,000 (+15%) more than GMA and +386,000 (+77%) higher than CBS
- TODAY's A18-49 advantage over GMA increased by 5% compared to the same week last season.
- Versus prior week, TODAY increased its A18-49 advantage over GMA by 22% and CBS by 3%.
TODAY averaged 3.904 million total viewers, topping CBS by +902,000 (+30%)
- This was TODAY's highest total viewership since the week of 5/20/2019
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-11/10/2019)
TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers
In A18-49, TODAY's:
- Lead vs. GMA is 28% higher than the same point last season (+95,000 vs. +74,000 last season)