RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo for 200 Weeks

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 200 out of 202 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Monday. TODAY posted five-month highs in total viewers, delivering its largest audience since May.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.03 1,249 0.69 887 3,904 CBS THIS MORNING 0.62 746 0.39 501 3,002 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.96 1,160 0.60 772 4,049



TODAY averaged 1.249 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +89,000 (+8%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +503,000 (+67%)

TODAY posted higher demo advantages over GMA (27% higher) and CBS (4% higher) week-over-week.

TODAY averaged 887,000 A18-49 viewers, +115,000 (+15%) more than GMA and +386,000 (+77%) higher than CBS

TODAY's A18-49 advantage over GMA increased by 5% compared to the same week last season.

Versus prior week, TODAY increased its A18-49 advantage over GMA by 22% and CBS by 3%.

TODAY averaged 3.904 million total viewers, topping CBS by +902,000 (+30%)

This was TODAY's highest total viewership since the week of 5/20/2019

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-11/10/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's:

Lead vs. GMA is 28% higher than the same point last season (+95,000 vs. +74,000 last season)





Related Articles View More TV Stories