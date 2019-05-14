RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 176 consecutive weeks in first place, TODAY's best demo streak in more than six years. TODAY won in total viewers Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and came within just 29,000 viewers of GMA for the week.

TODAY is the only morning show to post total viewer growth versus a year ago, narrowing the total viewer gap with GMA by 80% and widening its lead over CBS by 33%. TODAY also posted the biggest total viewer gains week to week, its best total viewer lead over CBS in 10 weeks.

TODAY averaged 1.286 million A25-54 viewers, outperforming GMA by +98,000 (+8%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +513,000 (+66%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 176 consecutive weeks (best streak in over six years) and 192 of the last 193 weeks

Vs. prior week, TODAY added +15,000 A25-54 viewers (gain of +1%)

TODAY averaged 928,000 A18-49 viewers, +120,000 (+15%) ahead of GMA and +391,000 (+73%) higher than CBS

Vs. prior year, TODAY increased its A18-49 lead over GMA by 29% and CBS by 3%

Vs. prior week, TODAY added the most A18-49 viewers (+12,000, or +1%) and increased its A18-49 lead over ABC by 3% and CBS by 1%.

TODAY averaged 4.071 million total viewers, topping CBS by +947,000 (+28%)

TODAY won three mornings among total viewers (Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday)

TODAY was the only program to post a gain in total viewers (+2%, or +92,000) vs. prior year, closing the gap with GMA by 80% and widening its lead over CBS by 33%.

Week-over-week, TODAY also saw the biggest viewership increase (+168,000, or +4%), narrowed the gap with GMA by 69%, and posted an 11% higher lead vs. CBS.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-5/12/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is having its best total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years

o TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 22% vs. the same period last season (+904,000 vs. +743,000 last season)





