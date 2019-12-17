RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 In Total Viewers For 2 Weeks Straight

TODAY was the number-one morning show outright last week topping "Good Morning America" in total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49. This marks TODAY's second consecutive weekly win in total viewers and eighth outright win for the year. TODAY has now won 205 out of 207 weeks in the key demo. TODAY posted its biggest total viewer and A25-54 leads over GMA in more than seven months (since the week of April 15).

Additionally, TODAY's total viewer lead over GMA was five times higher than last week, and its demo lead grew by 69%. Versus last year, TODAY's demo advantage grew by 26% compared to GMA.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.01 1,221 0.63 821 3,768 CBS THIS MORNING 0.64 775 0.39 504 2,931 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.85 1,030 0.54 701 3,690

TODAY averaged 1.221 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +191,000 (+19%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +446,000 (+58%)

This was TODAY's widest demo advantage over GMA since the week of 4/15/2019 (a 34-week high)

TODAY's A25-54 advantage over GMA rose 26% compared to the same week last season.

Week-over-week, TODAY increased its demo lead over GMA by 69%.

TODAY averaged 821,000 A18-49 viewers, +120,000 (+17%) more than GMA and +317,000 (+63%) higher than CBS

Versus the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA increased by 69%

TODAY averaged 3.937 million total viewers, leading GMA by +14,000 (+0.3%) and topping CBS by +976,000 (+33%)

This was TODAY's third total viewer win of the broadcast season and eighth victory of 2019

TODAY had its biggest total viewer advantage over GMA since the week of 4/15/2019 (34 weeks)

TODAY's total viewer lead over GMA was over five times higher than prior week (+78,000 vs. +14,000)

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-12/15/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 37% higher than the same point last season (+107,000 vs. +78,000 last season)





