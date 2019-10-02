RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 For 49 Straight Months In Key Demo

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the month of September, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 49 straight months (194 out of the 196 weeks). Additionally, TODAY posted the largest total viewer gains of the morning shows month over month. TODAY also won in the demo for the week of September 23, tripling its lead over GMA versus the prior week.

TODAY was retitled last Thursday due to special coverage of Acting DNI Maguire's Congressional testimony.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

SEPTEMBER 2019

TODAY HAS RANKED #1 IN A25-54 FOR 49 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS

TODAY averaged 1.151 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +48,000 (+4%) and CBS by +414,000 (+56%)

Versus August 2019 levels, TODAY posted the biggest gain of demo viewers (+93,000, or +9%) and improved its leads versus the competition

TODAY WON ITS 54TH CONSECUTIVE MONTH AMONG A18-49 VIEWERS

TODAY averaged 837,000 A18-49 viewers, +66,000 (+9%) more than GMA and +337,000 (+67%) higher than CBS

Versus August 2019, TODAY saw the biggest increase of A18-49 viewers (+84,000, or +11%) and widened its leads over GMA by 50% and CBS by 18%

TODAY ADDED THE MOST TOTAL VIEWERS MONTH OVER MONTH

TODAY averaged 3.653 million total viewers, leading CBS by +849,000 (+30%)

Versus August 2019, TODAY added 142,000 total viewers, more than GMA's +108,000 and CBS's +128,000

WEEK OF 9/23/2019

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 0.95 1,156 0.66 851 3,560 CBS THIS MORNING 0.58 697 0.35 453 2,670 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.92 1,118 0.61 793 3,725

TODAY averaged 1.156 million A25-54 viewers, topping GMA by +38,000 (+3%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +459,000 (+66%)

Week-over-week, TODAY tripled its A25-54 lead over GMA (+38,000 vs. +10,000 prior week) and increased its advantage over CBS by 16% (+459,000 vs. +397,000 prior week).

TODAY averaged 851,000 A18-49 viewers, +58,000 (+7%) more than GMA and +398,000 (+88%) higher than CBS

Week-over-week, TODAY's A18-49 viewership increased by +2% (+16,000) vs. GMA -6% and CBS -10%. TODAY improved its A18-49 advantage over CBS by 20% vs. prior week (+398,000 vs. +331,000 prior week).

TODAY averaged 3.560 million total viewers, topping CBS by +890,000 (+33%)

TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS increased by +8% week-over-week (+890,000 vs. +822,000 prior week).





