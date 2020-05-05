RATINGS: THE VOICE Scores As The #1 Most-Watched Alternative Series For The Week Of April 27-May 3

NBC has tied for #1 in the key demographic of adults 18-49 for the primetime ratings week of April 27-May 3, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, Monday's "The Voice" ranked as the #1 alternative series of the week and the #2 series overall, behind only CBS' "60 Minutes."

In adults 18-49, "The Voice" tied for #3 for the week among all primetime programs on the Big 4 networks, "Songland" and "Ellen's Game of Games" tied for #10, and "Superstore," "Law & Order: SVU" and a "Game of Games" encore tied for #16.

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.474 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 706,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 32 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," April 27-May 3

CBS...0.6

Fox...0.6

ABC...0.6

NBC...0.6

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...5.8 million

ABC...3.7 million

NBC...3.6 million

Fox...2.7 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.7

NBC...1.4

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

NBC...6.7 million

Fox...6.5 million

ABC...5.5 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of April 27-May 3:

Monday

NBC won Monday night in total viewers.

A "Road to the Live Shows" encore recap of "The Voice" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 6.7 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night in total viewers, while winning the two-hour 8-10 p.m. timeslot in total viewers and tying for #1 in 18-49 and 25-54.

"Songland" (0.6 in 18-49, 3.3 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, women 18-49, women 18-34 and adults, men and women 25-54, while tying for #1 among those nets in men 18-49 and adults 18-34.

Tuesday

NBC tied for #1 for the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

An encore "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot in adults 18-49

An original telecast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-34 and was the #2 show in adults 18-49. "Games" won the 9-10 p.m. timeslot in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34.

An encore telecast of "New Amsterdam" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) was up versus the prior week's rebroadcast in this timeslot by +3% in total viewers (2.240 million vs. 2.180 million).

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" averaged a 0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) rated within 0.1 of a point of the previous week's encore in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.6) and retained 93% in total viewers (4.3 million vs. 4.6 million, which represented the #2 most-watched "Fire" encore in series history).

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the prior week's rebroadcast in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and 97% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.8 million). Digital / Social: "Chicago P.D." accounted for the week's #1 most commented-on Facebook post among all scripted primetime dramas (5,000), with a celebratory birthday post for Marina Squerciati (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/27/20-5/3/20, Content Comments [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

Thursday

The NBC Special "The Paley Center Salutes "Parks and Recreation" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 3.3 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) is the most-watched Paley Center Special since the Sept. 18, 2018 "This Is Us" salute (4.4 million) and the top-rated Paley Center Special in 18-49 since the Sept. 19, 2017 "Will & Grace" salute (1.1). the April 30 telecast generated gains versus NBC's averages in the timeslot this season in 18-49 (0.7, L+SD excluding live news and sports) and total viewers (2.881 million).

"A PARKS AND RECREATION Special" (1.4 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 8:30-9:02 p.m. ET) sponsored by State Farm and Subaru of America, raised millions in funding for Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief organization. This includes $500,000 in matching donations from State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal and the producers/writers/cast of "Parks and Recreation." Donations continue, with the special streaming on Peacock, NBC App, Hulu, Youtube and On Demand, with contributions being made through May 21 at www.FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec.

The special ranked as the #1 show of the night in adults 18-49, earning NBC's highest rating in the timeslot with sitcom programming since Sept. 28, 2019 (1.4 with the Season 2 timeslot premiere of "The Good Place"). The last time NBC topped a 1.4 with sitcom programming in the half-hour was Jan. 9, 2014 with "Parks & Recreation." In total viewers, it was the net's top sitcom result in the half-hour since Jan. 25, 2018 (3.648 million for "The Good Place"). In the timeslot, the "Parks" special ranked #1 in adults 18-49, adults 18-34, adults 25-54 and nearly all other key demographics, building on its lead-in by +40% in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.0) and +12% in total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.3 million). The special grew substantially versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 0.5, L+SD excluding live news and sports) and total viewers (3.6 million vs. 2.3 million).

Digital / Social: "A PARKS AND RECREATION Special," with 742,000 Total Interactions, ranks as the #4 most social special of the month (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/27/20-5/3/20, Percent Share, Specials) and generated the week's #1 most viewed (2 million) and #1 most commented-on (6,000) Youtube video among all scripted comedies with the full special (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/27/20-5/3/20, Content Video Views & Comments [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Broadcast, Comedy).

An encore of the "Council of Dads" pilot delivered a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers overall from 9:02-10 p.m. ET.

The regular-slot premiere of "Council of Dads" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) built on its total-viewers lead-in by +14%. "Council" tied for #2 in the timeslot among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in the adult 18-34 and women 18-34 demographics. Digital / Social: "Council of Dads," with 94,000 Total Social Interactions, was up +19% versus the preview episode (79,000), to rank as the season's #2 most social premiere among primetime dramas or comedies (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 9/1/19-5/3/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama or Comedy Series).

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the show's season average in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and was up +6% in total viewers (4.5 million vs. 4.2 million). Digital / Social: "The Blacklist," with 59,000 Total Social Interactions, was up +17% versus the prior episode (51,000) and up +14% versus the show's season average (52,000).

"Dateline NBC" (0.7 rating in adults 18-49, 1.0 in adults 25-54, 4.6 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) matched the show's highs for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 since Dec. 14, 2018 (0.8 in 18-49, 1.2 in 25-54 from 9-11 p.m.), while virtually nearly the prior week's viewership (4.570 million vs. 4.587 million in official nationals), which made the April 24 edition the show's most-watched Friday telecast since Dec. 14, 2018 (4.602 million).

Saturday

NBC ranked #1 in primetime among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and total viewers.

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in 25-54, 3.5 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 primetime program of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. From its first half-hour to its fourth, "Dateline Mystery" grew +25% in adult 18-49 rating (0.4 to 0.5), +33% in adults 25-54 rating (0.6 to 0.8) and +1.3 million persons or +47% in total viewers (2.8 million to 4.1 million).

"SNL Vintage" (0.3 in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET, with an encore of a Nov. 12, 1977 telecast of "Saturday Night Live" with host and musical guest Ray Charles) tied for #1 in the 10-11 p.m. timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-34, men 18-49 and men 25-54 and ranks #1 among those networks outright in men 18-34).

Sunday

"Little Big Shots" (0.3 in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m.) was up +11% versus NBC's timeslot average this season prior to "Little Big Shots" moving to the hour on March 22 (excluding sports and the Golden Globes) in total viewers (2.480 million vs. 2.230 million). Week to week, "Little Big Shots" maintained 100% in 18-49 rating (0.3 vs. 0.3).

"The Wall" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew week to week by +0.1 of a point or +25% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +7% in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.8 million viewers), to equal the show's highest 18-49 rating since March 22 (0.6). "The Wall" built on its lead-in by +0.2 of a rating point in 18-49 and +22% in total viewers.

The season finale of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) grew week to week by +0.1 of a point or +33% in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and +16% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 1.7 million viewers), to equal the show's highest 18-49 rating since Feb. 23 (0.5).

Digital / Social: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" has accumulated the #1 most new followers across the 'big four' social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) of any new scripted TV program, with 187,000 new followers since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic, New Fans, Brand Type: TV Shows, Season 1, 1/1/20-5/3/20), and has also amassed the #1 most comments across the 'big four' social platforms among all new scripted TV program with, 52,000 comments since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Content Comments, Brand Type: TV Shows, Season 1, 1/1/20-5/3/20).

"Zoey's" was the week's #3 most social scripted broadcast drama, with 174,000 Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/27/20-5/3/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). That's up +143% versus the previous episode (72,000) and up +229% versus the show's season average (53,000). The finale ranks as "Zoey's'" #1 most-social episode of its freshman season, more than doubling the previous high of 79,000 for the two-hour premiere.

The season finale of "Good Girls" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) increased by +0.1 of a point or +33% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and +10% in total viewers (1.7 million vs. 1.6 million viewers), to match the show's top 18-49 rating since March 29 (0.5). "Good Girls" maintained or improved its rating week to week in 10 of 10 key ratings measures, including a gain of +50% in the women 18-49 demo (0.6 vs. 0.4).

Digital / Social: "Good Girls," with 163,000 Total Social Interactions, is up +201% versus the series average (54,000), up +45% versus the season average (112,000), and up +277% versus last season's finale (43,000), to rank as the #2 most social episode in series history. For the entire season, "Good Girls'" Total Interactions of 1.2 million are up +150% versus last season's 469,000, despite airing two fewer episodes.

"Good Girls" generated the week's #1 most shared Facebook post for all scripted primetime dramas (3,000), with a video of Manny Montana telling fans to watch the season finale (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/27/20-5/3/20, Content Shares [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).





