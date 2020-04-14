RATINGS: THE VOICE Is The #1 Most-Watched Alternative Series For The Week Of April 6-12

NBC has tied for #2 in the key adult 18-49 demographic for the primetime ratings week of April 6-12, averaging a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers overall, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, Monday's "The Voice" was the #1 alternative series of the week and Wednesday's "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire" were the #1-2 scripted series. Counting Wednesday's "Chicago P.D.," NBC claimed four of the week's eight most-watched programs.

In adults 18-49, "Ellen's Game of Games" tied for #8 and joined "Voice" and the "Chicago" dramas to give NBC five of the week's top 12 shows in 18-49 viewers.

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.388 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 760,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 29 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," April 6-12

ABC...0.8

NBC...0.7

CBS...0.7

Fox...0.6

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...5.8 million

ABC...4.6 million

NBC...4.6 million

Fox...2.6 million

CW...0.5 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.8

NBC...1.4

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

NBC...6.8 million

Fox...6.7 million

ABC...5.6 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of April 6-12:

Monday

NBC won Monday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure.

"The Voice" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 9.6 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) was up +25% versus the same night last year in 18-49 (1.5 vs. 1.2 on April 8, 2019 versus last year's college basketball national championship) and +2.0 million persons or +26% in total viewers (9.6 million vs. 7.6 million). "Voice" was the #1 show of the night in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

The season finale of "Manifest" (0.7 in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) generated the top "Manifest" total-viewer result since its Jan. 6 season debut (4.7 million viewers), retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7) and growing +7% in total viewers (4.4 million vs. 4.1 million). The "Manifest" season finale was up +17% versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season prior to "Manifest's" debut in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6, L+SD) and +27% in total viewers (4.4 million vs. 3.4 million). In the timeslot, "Manifest" ranked #1 or tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in nine of nine key demographics. Digital / Social: "Manifest" ranked as Monday's #1 most social scripted primetime drama, with 164,000 Total Interactions, up +43% from the show's season average (116,000) and up +57% from its series average (106,000). It was the #1 most social episode in "Manifest" series history (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/6/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

Tuesday

"Ellen's Game of Games" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 5.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night in adults 18-49, and won the 8-9 p.m. timeslot among the Big 4 nets in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and every other key demographic. It was the #3 highest-scoring "Ellen's" episode so far this season in 18-49 and total viewers, trailing only THE MARCH 24 and March 17 telecasts.

An encore telecast of "New Amsterdam" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) matched the show's series-high 18-49 rating for an encore, which was set with the prior week's rebroadcast in this timeslot.

The "NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic" (0.5 rating in adults 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in the key news demographic of adults 25-54. The news special maintained or increased its rating from its first half-hour to its second in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key ratings measures, despite the 10 p.m. hour.

Wednesday

NBC's "Chicago" lineup, finished #1 for the night in total viewers, with "Fire," "Med" and "P.D." ranking as the #1-2-3 shows of the night.

"Chicago Med" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 9.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) was the #1 show of the night in total viewers, beating "The Masked Singer," "Survivor" and a "Modern Family" retrospective to win the 8 p.m. hour. The April 8 "Med" matched the show's season average in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.2, L+SD) and was up +10% in total viewers (9.071 million vs. 8.239 million). Digital / Social: "Chicago Med's" 53,000 Total Interactions were up +22% from the show's prior episode (44,000)).

"Chicago Fire" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 9.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) was Is #2 show of the night in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med," and won the 9-10 p.m. hour in total viewers over the series finale of "Modern Family." The April 8 "Fire" equaled the show's season average in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.2, L+SD) and was up +11% in total viewers (9.0 million vs. 8.1 million). Despite special competition from the series finale of "Modern Family," "Fire" rated within 0.1 of its prior original in adults 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.3) and retained 98% in total viewers (9.0 million vs. 9.2 million, which represented "Fire's" most-watched telecast, crossover or non-crossover, since Dec. 10, 2013). Digital / Social: "Chicago Fire" ranked as Wednesday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama, with 174,000 Total Interactions, up +46% from the previous episode (119,000) and up +36% from the show's season average (128,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/8/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"Chicago P.D." (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot with ABC's special return of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and ranked #1 outright in and total viewers. "P.D." equaled the show's season average in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1, L+SD) and was up +11% in total viewers (7.7 million vs. 7.0 million). "P.D." was the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med" and "Fire." Digital / Social: "Chicago P.D." scored as Wednesday's #1 most social scripted primetime drama, with 242,000 Total Interactions. That was up +14% versus the prior episode (212,000) and up +112% versus the show's season average (114,000), making this the #2 most-social episode in series history behind only the 100th episode crossover (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/8/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). "P.D." also had the week's #2 most commented-on Facebook post for all scripted primetime dramas (2,000), with a post of some of the cast hanging out on set (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/30/20-4/5/20, Content Comments [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

Thursday

An encore telecast of "Superstore" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the show's prior rebroadcast in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5 on March 12) and was up +8% in total viewers (2.5 million vs 2.3 million).

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET), despite this week's encore lead-in, grew +0.1 of a point or +20% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and retained 99% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 2.1 million).

Digital / Social: Total Activity for the April 9 "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" reached 1.1 million Interactions, MAKING IT the #1 most-social 30-minute scripted comedy telecast ever under the current Nielsen methodology (since May 17, 2018) and easily the #1 highest episodic total ever for "B99" under that current Nielsen methodology (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, Linear Window, 5/17/18-4/12/20, Comedy Series, Excludes One-Hour Broadcasts & Alternative Series).

The April 9 "B99" provided the Instagram post with the week's #1 most content responses (312,000) and most comments (16,000) for all scripted primetime comedies, with a post asking fans to comment their favorite team for the fan favorite competition (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/30/20-4/5/20, Content Responses [Instagram] & Content Comments [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET), with a special episode saluting "I Love Lucy," was up +0.1 of a point or +20% versus the show's season average in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5, L+SD) and up +19% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.2 million). The April 9 telecast matched "W&G's" #2 rating of the season in 18-49, trailing only THE MARCH 19 episode (0.7), and delivered the show's #2 most-watched episode, narrowly trailing only THE MARCH 19 telecast (2.707 million). Digital / Social: "Will & Grace" scored as Thursday's #2 most social scripted primetime comedy, with 210,000 Total Interactions. That's an increase of +161% from the previous episode (80,000) and +100% higher than the season average (105,000) to rank as the show's #2 most social episode of the season behind only the season premiere (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/9/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"Indebted" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.4 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and grew +2% in total viewers (1.409 million vs. 1.392 million). Digital / Social: "Indebted" ranked as Thursday's #3 most social scripted primetime comedy with 20,000 Total Interactions. That was up +572% from the prior episode (3,000) and up +110% from the show's season average (9,000) to rank as the #3 most social "Indebted" episode of the season (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/9/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew +13% versus the show's most recent encore in total viewers (2.7 million vs 2.4 million on March 12). The "SVU" encore ranked #1 in the timeslot among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas versus original competition in men 18-34.

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) scored the show's #2 highest rating ever for a Friday telecast in 18-49, trailing only the 0.8 of March 20, and otherwise it's the show's highest rating since a special season premiere on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 (0.9). "Blacklist" also delivered its #2 most-watched Friday episode, trailing only THE MARCH 20 episode (5.4 million). Otherwise, it was the most-watched "Blacklist" since a season-finale telecast on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 (5.2 million). The April 10 "Blacklist" jumped +40% above the show's season average in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.5) and by +18% in total viewers (4.864 million vs. 4.106 million) to tie as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. Digital / Social: "The Blacklist," with 51,000 Total Interactions, was up +13% versus the show's season average (45,000), to rank as the #3 most social "Blacklist" of the season.

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in adults 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.3 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET), for its second hour from 10-11 p.m., ties for #1 in adults 18-49 and is #1 outright in the key news demo of adults 25-54.

Sunday

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.1 million viewers overall from 7-9:30 p.m. ET) maintained 100% versus NBC's Sunday 7-9:30 p.m. average so far this season in 18-49, excluding sports and Golden Globes (0.4 vs. 0.4), and was up +32% in total viewers (3.1 million vs. 2.4 million). Versus NBC's result in the same timeslot on Easter Sunday a year ago, "Superstar" grew by +18% in total viewers (3.1 million vs. 2.7 million from 7-9:30 p.m. on April 21, 2019), while delivering NBC's top total-viewer result in the timeslot, excluding sports and Golden Globes, since July 7, 2019 (3.2 million).

"Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.6 in adults 25-54, 2.7 million viewers overall from 9:30-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of NBC's Sunday 9:30-11 p.m. average so far this season, excluding sports and Golden Globes, in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and grew +46% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 1.9 million). From its first half-hour to its third, "Dateline" increased by +25% in adults 18-49 (0.4 to 0.5), +40% in adults 25-54 (0.5 to 0.7) and +32% in total viewers (2.3 million vs. 3.1 million).





