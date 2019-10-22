RATINGS: THE VIEW Sees Increases Over the Same Week a Year Ago in Women 18-49

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.526 million Total Viewers, 396,000 Women 25-54 and 293,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Oct. 14, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" was up on the year-ago week (w/o 10/15/18) in Women 18-49 (+2% - 293,000 vs. 286,000).

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (21 Total), "The View" (2.567 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.356 million), "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.667 million) and "Ellen" (2.615 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD weeks of 10/14/19, 10/7/19 and 10/15/18. Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2-10/20/19) and Syndication Season (9/9-10/13/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Photo credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman





