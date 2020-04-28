RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Week In Late Night

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the week of April 20-24 versus the ABC and CBS competition in the adult 18-49 demographic, as well as adults 25-54 and all key adult-female demographics, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

At 12:35 a.m., an encore week of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" outrated original of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54 and all key adult-female demographics.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" extended its streak as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on Youtube for a seventh consecutive week and 15th time out of the 17 weeks thus far in 2020, leading the week of April 20 with 49 million Youtube views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 01/01/20-04/26/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE. Ranked by weekly totals).

Since the "At Home Editions" started on March 17, "Tonight" has earned 337 million Youtube views to easily rank as the #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program in that time-frame and top the nearest competitor by more than 110 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 3/17/20-4/26/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

So far in 2020, "Tonight" has generated 1.1 Billion Youtube views, which is up +48% versus 2019 and keeps "Tonight" the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on the site (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 1/1/20-4/26/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of April 20-24. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.36 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.33/2 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.17/2 (R)

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.17/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.12/1 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.985 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.895 million viewers *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 1.841 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.331 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.875 million viewers (R)

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.142 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.535 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel" and "Late Late Show" were encores and only the "Kimmel" rebroadcast is included in these averages. Thursday and Friday ABC programming was delayed by primetime coverage of the NFL Draft.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.052 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.582 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.958 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.419 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.308 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.243 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.680 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF APRIL 20-24

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.23

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.20

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.37

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.31

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.751 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.448 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.744 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.581 million viewers





