RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Encore Holiday Week Of Feb. 17-21 In 9 Of 9 Key Demographics

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the encore holiday week of Feb. 17-21 versus the ABC and CBS competition in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-49, 18-34 and 25-54 -- according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.32 rating for the encore week in adults 18-49 topped the 0.27 of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" rebroadcasts and the 0.26 of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" encores.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, rebroadcasts of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" ranked #1 versus CBS' encores of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49 (tie) and adults 25-54. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in all key ratings measures.

On the digital / social front, "The Tonight Show" once again ranked as the week's #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on Youtube based on the Total Youtube views, with 70 million views for the week of Feb. 10-16 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 02/10/20-02/16/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

Year to date, "Tonight" has generated 254 million Youtube views, up +48% versus the same period last year. Boosted by interest in the telecast that featured guests BTS, "Tonight" was also easily the #1 most social program of the week in the late-night daypart, with 1.5 million Total Interactions across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, Program Ranker; Linear Window; Series Only; Feb. 10-16; excludes news and sports).

For the 2020 year to date, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is up +40% in total Youtube views versus the same period last year, with 120 million views so far this year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" experienced its best week of Instagram viewing to date in 2020, with 600,000 views for the week of Feb. 10-16. On the younger-skewing Instagram platform, "A Little Late" remains the #1 most-social freshman Entertainment program of 2020, with more than 1.2 million Interactions (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses; Instagram; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season 1; 01/01/20-02/23/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Feb. 17-21. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.32 rating, 3 share (R)

CBS "Late Show," 0.26/2 (R) *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.27/2 (R)

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.18/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.18/2 (R) *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.18/2 (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.13/2 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.722 million viewers (R) *

CBS "Late Show," 2.040 million viewers (R) *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.573 million viewers (R)

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.970 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.959 million viewers (R) *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.068 million viewers (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.609 million viewers (R) *

* NBC and CBS Monday encores are excluded from these averages, as if Friday's "Late Late Show."

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.995 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.655 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.933 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.131 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.315 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.263 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.683 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF FEB. 17-21

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," preempted

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.15 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.36

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," preempted

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.372 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.716 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.541 million viewer





