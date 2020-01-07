RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Sweeps The Encore Holiday Week Of Dec. 30-Jan. 3

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has finished #1 for the encore holiday week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.47 rating for Dec. 30-Jan. 3 is the show's highest during a week with no primetime NFL lead-in in 10 months, since the week of Feb. 25-March 1 (0.51).

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, encore telecasts of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" took the week over "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Nightline" in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key ratings categories. Season to date, Seth leads Corden and ABC's "Nightline" in 10 of 10 key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers..

In digital highlights for 2019, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" ranks as the most-watched Entertainment program on Youtube in 2019, amassing more than 2.5 billion views, topping the nearest non-NBC competitor by more than 575 million views. "Tonight" grew +11% in Youtube views in 2019 versus 2018 and experienced its two best weeks of Youtube viewing ever in the show's last two original weeks of the year (weeks of Dec. 9 & Dec. 16). "Tonight" also easily ranks as the #1 most-watched entertainment program of 2019 when adding Facebook viewing to the Youtube figures, with the show totaling more than 3.5 billion views across the two platforms for an +8% gain year over year (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube] + ; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube + Facebook]; 01/01/19-12/31/19; Excludes Children's programs and WWE).

Social: With more than 48 million followers across platforms, "Tonight" commands the largest following of any late-night or variety series, having gained more than 5 million followers across the four major social platforms in 2019 (+13% from its 2018 total). "Tonight's" fan footprint is 20 million more than the nearest daypart competitor (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Fan Footprint; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube; 01/01/19-12/31/19).

In 2019 digital results, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" achieved its best year of Youtube viewing ever, attracting 712 million total views for a +116% increase versus 2018. That made "Late Night" easily the biggest gainer in the late-night daypart in year-over-year Youtube comparisons (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Late Fringe Daypart; 01/01/19-12/31/19).

"Late Night" has logged 7 of its 10 highest viewing weeks ever since September, due in large part to many weeks with four segments of "A Closer Look."

Since its premiere on Sept. 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" has ranked as the most-social freshman program across all dayparts, earning 5 million Total Interactions across the main social and digital platforms to top all other new programs in that window. "A Little Late" boasts a Digital Audience Rating of 44 million since its launch, which is also tops among new programs (Source: Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Content Response Score & ListenFirst Digital Audience Ratings [DAR]; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, Wikipedia; 09/16/19-12/31/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.47 rating, 3 share (R) *

CBS "Late Show," 0.22/2 (R) *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.28/2 (R) *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.17/2 *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/2 (R) *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.13/1 (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.13/2 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.993 million viewers (R) *

CBS "Late Show," 1.872 million viewers (R) *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.528 million viewers (R) *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.979 million viewers *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.031 million viewers (R) *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.901 million viewers (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.619 million viewers (R) *

* All Wednesday telecasts were coded as specials, as were Tuesday CBS programs, and are excluded from these averages. ABC programming was preempted on Tuesday night and "A Little Late" was preempted on Wednesday.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.42 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.46/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.25/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.21/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2 021 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.692 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.948 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.140 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.360 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.291 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.706 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF DEC. 30-JAN. 3

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," preempted

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.13 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.27

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," preempted

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.364 million viewers (R)





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.614 million viewersAdult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.573 million viewers