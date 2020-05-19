RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Ranks #1 In Late Night

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has finished #1 for the late-night ratings week of May 11-15 head to head versus the ABC and CBS competition in the key adult 18-49 demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight" ranked #1 versus "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for their head-to-head half-hour from 11:30 p.m.-midnight ET and versus "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for their head-to-head 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. timeslot.

From 11:30 to midnight, "Tonight" averaged a 0.36 rating in adults 18-49 versus "Kimmel's" 0.32. In adults 25-54, it was a 0.56 for "Tonight" versus a 0.48 for Kimmel.

Versus "The Late Show" from 11:35 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. ET, "Tonight" averaged a 0.33 in adults 18-49 versus Colbert's 0.29. In adults 25-54, it was a 0.50 for Fallon and a 0.46 for Colbert.

At 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" hit four-week highs, with its 0.18 rating in adults 18-49and 1.044 million viewers overall the show's best since the week of April 13-17 (0.19 in 18-49, 1.096 million viewers). "Late Night" ranked #1 versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key ratings measures (including a tie in men 18-34).

Season to date, "Late Night" leads "Late Late Show" in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" generated the week's #1 most-watched Entertainment TV video on Facebook with Jimmy and The Roots' performance of a remixed version of "Under Pressure" (featuring Brendon Urie), which notched more than 9 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Video Views [Facebook]; Late Fringe Daypart; 5/11/20-5/17/20).

For the 2020 year-to-date, "Tonight" continues to rank as the #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program on YouTube, having generated 1.2 billion Total Views, up 34% from the same time-window in 2019 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 1/1/20-5/17/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Tonight" also remains the #1 most-social late-night series in 2020, having amassed 15.2 million Total Interactions across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, 2 million more than the nearest competitor (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Series Only; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 01/01/20-05/17/20).

New Youtube views for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" were up +6% week over week to achieve a four-week high, fueled once again by three editions of "A Closer Look," plus a strong-performing "The Check-in" segment.

Monday's 'A Closer Look' ranked as the week's #2 most-viewed late-night talk-show video on Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views [YouTube]; Late Fringe Daypart; 5/11/20-5/17/20).

Year-to-date, "Late Night" continues to trend well ahead of last year in digital viewing, up +31% in Youtube viewing year over year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh," despite only releasing two new videos, experienced its best week of new Youtube views in a month, on the strength of the Season 2 announcement video featuring Lilly's celebrity friends trying to guess her "big news."

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of May 11-15. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.33 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.29/2 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.23/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.18/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.14/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.12/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.753 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.642 million viewers *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 1.990 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.414 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.044 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.893 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.548 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores, and the NBC and CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.042 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.559 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.974 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.433 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.291 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.217 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.668 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MAY 11-15

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.12

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.32

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.25

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.607 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.327 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.681 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.488 million viewers

