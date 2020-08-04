RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Delivers Its Most-Watched Week Since June 1-5

The late-night show has averaged a 0.27 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.583 million viewers for the late-night ratings week of July 13-17.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.27 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.583 million viewers for the late-night ratings week of July 13-17, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

The 1.583 million makes this the most-watched week for Fallon since the week of June 1-5 (1.705 million), while the 0.27 in 18-49 equals "Tonight's" high since that same June 1-5 week. "Tonight" won the week versus encore ABC and CBS timeslot competition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.16 in 18-49 and 879,000 viewers overall, achieving the show's highest weeklong 18-49 average since June 1-5 (0.18). "Late Night" finished the week #1 in the timeslot versus encores of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and most other key categories. Seth leads Corden season to date in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show," earning 30 million Youtube views, ranked as the week's #1 most-watched late-night program on Youtube , and as the #2 Entertainment TV program across dayparts and programmers (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; New Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Daypart: Late-Fringe 07/27/20-08/02/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

For the year to date, "Tonight" added to its lead as 2020's #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on YouTube, generating 1.4 billion views (up 20% from 2019) and leading the #2 competitor by more than 300 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 01/01/20-08/02/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

Having generated more than 19 million Social Interactions across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, "Tonight" also easily remains the #1 most-social late-night series of 2020, with a 5 million engagement advantage over the #2 competitor (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Series Only; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 01/01/20-08/02/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" achieved its top weekly Youtube viewing total in three weeks. Both New Content views (+8% week to week) and Total Catalogue views (+12%) were up from the previous week.

Thursday and Wednesday editions of "A Closer Look" ranked as the #1-2 most-watched Entertainment TV videos on Youtube for the week, having earned 2.2 and 2.0 million views, respectively (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 07/27/20-08/02/20. Excludes children's programs and WWE).

Year-to-date, "Late Night" has accumulated more than 424 million Youtube views, which is an increase of more than 100 million versus comparable period last year, or a gain of +32%. That remains the #1 biggest year-to-year gain among all broadcast late-night talk programs (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Broadcast; 01/01/20-08/02/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of July 27-31. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.27 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.24/2 (R)

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.22/2 (R)

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.17/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.16/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.13/2 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.10/2 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.583 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 1.731 million viewers (R)

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 1.238 million viewers (R)

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.003 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.879 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.706 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.502 million viewers (R) *

* Friday's "Tonight" and "Late Night," were encores and NBC's Friday shows are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.38 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.41/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.33/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.18/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.977 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.495 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.953 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.403 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.251 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.177 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.633 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JULY 27-31

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.18

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.09 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.21

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.629 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.205 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.553 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.410 million viewers

