RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Cruises to Demo Victory on Wednesday

FOX (6.034 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) cruised to another demo victory on Wednesday with fresh installments of "The Masked Singer" (7.484 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.0, #1) and "The Masked Singer: After the Mask" (4.584 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3).

The silver draw was CBS (6.284 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) with its trio of "Survivor: Winners at War" (8.043 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2), "SEAL Team" (5.821 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) and "SWAT" (4.989 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5).

Next up was ABC (3.604 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its marathon of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (4.248 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), another "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (3.530 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and yet another "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (3.034 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9).

Meanwhile, NBC (4.126 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) served up repeats of "Chicago Med" (4.393 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "Chicago Fire" (4.279 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and "Chicago PD" (3.708 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9).

And finally, a new "Riverdale" (0.686 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and a repeat "Bulletproof" (0.368 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) closed out the evening on The CW (0.527 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - SWAT

0.00% - The Masked Singer

0.00% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - SEAL Team

0.00% - Riverdale (vs. 4/15/20)

-14.29% - The Masked Singer: After the Mask

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+81.82% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

+33.33% - THE MASKED SINGER: AFTER THE MASK (vs. Star)

+7.14% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - SWAT (vs. SEAL Team)

0.00% - Riverdale

-11.11% - SEAL TEAM (vs. THE AMAZING RACE 31)





