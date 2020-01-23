RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Wins Week By +90% Margin

For the week ending Friday, Jan. 17 (week 17 of the 2019-2020 broadcast season), in live plus 3-day lift, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT beat its closest competition ("The Tonight Show") by +90% in viewers (3.75m versus 1.97m). In viewers, THE LATE SHOW has won every first-run week this season.

With live plus 3-day and live plus 7-day ratings this season, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT delivers 3.70 million viewers, 0.7 in adults 25-54 and 0.5 in adults 18-49 - leading among all the late night programs in these measures. THE LATE SHOW leads second-place NBC (2.02m) by +83% and third-place ABC (1.95m) by +90%.

Finally, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the live post-Democratic candidates debate episode, featuring presidential candidate (and former New York City mayor) Michael Bloomberg, attracted 4.22 million viewers, the show's largest Tuesday live plus 3-day audience since Sept. 30, 2019.

Source: Nielsen live plus 3-day and live plus 7-day ratings through the week ending Jan. 17, 2020.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.





