RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE is #1 For Second Week in a Row

With "The Bachelorette" leading into a rebroadcast of "Supermarket Sweep," ABC stood as Tuesday's No. 1 entertainment network for the 2nd week in a row with Adults 18-49 in the Live+3 Day ratings, topping runner-up NBC by 9% (1.2/7 vs. 1.1/7).

"The Bachelorette" (8:00-10:01 p.m. - 5.3 million and 1.5/9 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Bachelorette" was Tuesday's No. 1 entertainment show for the 2nd straight week amongAdults 18-49 (1.5/9).

Head-to-head from 8:00-10:00 p.m., "The Bachelorette" outdelivered NBC's Tuesday premiere of "The Voice" by 15% in Adults 18-49 (1.5/9 vs. 1.3/8). In fact, "The Bachelorette" increased its advantage over "The Voice" to 15% in the L+3 numbers compared to an 8% lead in L+SD.

"The Bachelorette" was Tuesday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback with Adults 18-49 (+0.3 rating points), topping the L+3 lift of NBC's "The Voice" premiere (+0.2 rating points).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 10/20/20.

