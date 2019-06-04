RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Spikes to Season Highs Against the Stanley Cup Finals

ABC Monday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.8 million and 1.2/6 in AD18-49):

Featuring "The Bachelorette" and a repeat "Celebrity Family Feud" facing NBC's Stanley Cup Finals for the 2nd week in a row, ABC repeated as Monday's dominant entertainment net, beating out FOX with the season premiere of "So You Think You Can Dance" by 71% on the night in Adults 18-49 (1.2/6 vs. 0.7/3). In addition, ABC nearly matched NBC's Stanley Cup prime-time coverage in Total Viewers (4.8 million vs. 5.0 million).

Airing from 8:00-10:00 p.m. against the fourth game of the Stanley Cup Finals, ABC's "The Bachelorette" stood far and away as Monday's top entertainment show among Total Viewers (5.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.5/7), finishing as the night's No. 1 TV series for the 4th week in a row with young adults. "The Bachelorette" grew for the 2nd straight week against the professional hockey championship in Total Viewers (+17% - 5.5 million vs. 4.7 million) and shot up 36% in Adults 18-49 (1.5/7 vs. 1.1/5), hitting new season highs on both measures. In addition, "The Bachelorette" advanced 7% from its comparable fourth telecast of last season among Adults 18-49 (1.4/6 on 6/18/18).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 6/3/19.





Related Articles View More TV Stories