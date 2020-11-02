RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Hits a Season High

Opposite Game 6 of the World Series on Fox.

Opposite Game 6 of the WORLD SERIES on Fox, ABC's "The Bachelorette" hit a season high among Adults 18-49 in the Live+3 Day ratings, posting double-digit growth over the prior week (+20% - 1.8/10 vs. 1.5/9). "The Bachelorette" also built by double digits week to week in Total Viewers (+13% - 6.0 million vs. 5.3 million).

Despite airing against the deciding game of the World Series, ABC's "The Bachelorette" grew from its first hour to its second hour by 12% among Adults 18-49 (1.7/10 to 1.9/10).

"The Bachelorette" ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in the 2-hour time period among Adults 18-49 (1.8/10-tie).

"The Bachelorette" delivered its biggest Live+3 Day lift since May 2017 among Total Viewers (+1.35 million) and matched its largest since May 2019 among Adults 18-49 (+0.5 rating points) - since 5/22/17 and 5/27/19, respectively.

