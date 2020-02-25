RATINGS: THE BACHELOR Holds Off THE VOICE Return in Demos on Monday

ABC (6.383 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) was still the network to beat in demos on Monday with fresh installments from "The Bachelor" (6.790 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) and "The Good Doctor" (5.569 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5).

NBC (7.606 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) had to settle for the silver with the return of "The Voice" (8.959 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) and "Little Big Shots" (4.900 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

Next up was FOX (3.744 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "9-1-1: Lone Star" (5.602 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) and a repeat of "Prodigal Son" (1.886 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.368 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "The Neighborhood" (4.931 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.430 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7), "All Rise" (4.101 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Bull" (4.324 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.700 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with originals from "All American" (0.768 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11) and "Black Lightning" (0.631 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+5.56% - The Bachelor

0.00% - All American

0.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. 2/10/20)

-11.11% - The Good Doctor

-25.00% - 9-1-1: Lone Star

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

+50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow (Repeat))

+28.57% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. THE MASKED SINGER (Repeat))

+5.56% - The Bachelor

-25.00% - LITTLE BIG SHOTS (vs. The Enemy Within)

-27.27% - The Good Doctor

-28.57% - The Voice





