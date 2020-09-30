RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Launches Season Two With Its Largest Audience Since April

The season launched with double-digit week-to-week growth.

During the week of Sept. 14, 2020, "Tamron Hall" launched its 2nd season with double-digit week-to-week growth up a whopping 33% and delivering its strongest week since April in Total Viewers (1.216 million). The show also tied its highest-rated week since May among Women 25-54 (0.4 rating) - since the weeks of 4/27/20 and 5/11/20, respectively. In addition, "Tamron Hall" matched a 9-week high in Households (0.8 rating) - since 7/13/20.

Fresh from her recent Daytime Emmy® win for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, Tamron's premiere week was filled with compelling and provocative one-on-one exclusives with former Democratic rising star Andrew Gillum, in which the former Tallahassee mayor came out publicly as bisexual; former "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Stassi Schroeder who, for the first time since her firing, addressed her racially insensitive behavior; Marvel movie hero Chris Evans who reflected on his recent Instagram mishap; as well as in-depth conversations with notables including Samuel L. Jackson and Melissa Etheridge, lifted the nationally Syndicated daytime show's overall performance, topping its 2019-2020 season average by 5% in Total Viewers (1.216 million vs. 1.156 million).

In addition, "Tamron Hall," which returned to its New York City broadcast studio for the first time in six months, outdelivered the debut week of "The Drew Barrymore Show" by 29% in Households (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and by 33% among Women 25-54 (0.4 rating vs. 0.3 rating).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

View More TV Stories Related Articles