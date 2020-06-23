RATINGS: TALENT, WORLD OF DANCE, TITAN GAMES & THE WALL Give NBC 4 of Week's Top 6 Big 4 Shows In 18-49 Viewers

NBC has won the primetime ratings week of June 15-21 in the key adult 18-49 demographic, as well as adults, men and women 25-54; men and women 18-49; and adults 18-34, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

It's the fourth week in a row NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 in the adult 18-49 demographic.

In adult 18-49 viewers, "America's Got Talent," "World of Dance," "The Titan Games" and "The Wall" accounted for four of the week's top six primetime Big 4 telecasts, with "Talent" #1, "World" #2, "Titan" tied for #4 and "Wall" #6.

"AGT" also finished #1 for the week in total viewers and topped the list of primetime Big 4 shows in all 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

"Talent" has ranked as the #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired an original since the week of Sept. 14-20, 2015.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 39 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," June 15-21

NBC...0.5

ABC...0.4

CBS...0.3

Fox...0.3

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...3.4 million

NBC...3.1 million

ABC...2.7 million

Fox...1.4 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.5

NBC...1.2

ABC...1.0

CBS...1.0

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.2 million

NBC...6.2 million

Fox...5.8 million

ABC...5.2 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of June 15-21:

Monday

NBC ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54 with the #1-2-3 shows of the night on those nets in adults 18-49, where NBC led six of six primetime half-hours.

"The Titan Games" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54 (including a tie in men 18-49 with "The Wall").

"The Wall" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, behind only "The Titan Games," and finished #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 nets in total viewers; adults, men and women 18-49; and adults, men and women 25-54. The June 15 "Wall" topped the show's season averages as a Sunday regular from March through May by +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +26% in total viewers (3.748 million vs. 2.983 million).

"Songland" (0.5 in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.) ranked as the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 (tie), behind only "The Titan Games" and "The Wall," and won the 10-11 p.m. timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. Week to week, "Songland" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and was up +3% in total viewers (2.4 million vs. 2.3 million).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night in every key measure, with "America's Got Talent" and "World of Dance" scoring as the night's #1 and #2 shows on the Big 4 networks in nine of nine key demographics.

"America's Got Talent" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.6 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers. The June 16 edition joined with the show's three prior episodes to give "AGT" television's four most-watched telecasts of the summer season to date. It was also up +18% versus NBC's average in the Tuesday 8-10 p.m. timeslot for the conventional 2019-20 season in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.1, L+SD, excluding live news) and +2.4 million persons or +40% in total viewers (8.569 million vs. 6.127 million).

"World of Dance" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew +13% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.8) to score the show's top 18-49 since its May 26 season premiere (1.0). "World" won the time period in every key ratings category, beating the ABC-CBS competition combined in adults 18-49 (0.9 vs. a combined 90.8). It was the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 -- behind only "America's Got Talent."

Wednesday

NBC's encore "Chicago" lineup won the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54 and tied for #1 among those nets in adults 18-49.

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, retaining 96% week to week in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 4.0 million) and 100% in 18-49 rating (0.5 vs. 0.5).

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med." In the timeslot, "Fire" finished #1 among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54, and tied for #1 in adults 18-49.

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, while ranking as the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."

Thursday

"Council of Dads" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and 99% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.8 million). The June 18 "Council" was up +5% versus NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to "Council of Dads" arrival on May 8 in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.6 million, L+SD excluding live news and sports). Digital / Social: "Council of Dads" ranked as Thursday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama, with 46,000 Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 6/18/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"Blindspot" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) equaled the show's season best rating in adults 18-49, growing week to week by +0.1 of a point or +50% week to week in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.2). Digital / Social: "Blindspot" scored as Thursday's #1 most social scripted primetime drama, with 63,000 Total Interactions, up +16% versus the show's season average (55,000) and up +203% than the series average (21,000) to rank as the season's #2 most social episode (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 6/18/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) combined with the episode's original telecast on Oct. 3, 2019 (3.4 million viewers) and a March 5 rebroadcast (2.3 million) to total more than 7.4 million persons.

Friday

An encore telecast of Tuesday's "World of Dance" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% versus the prior week's rebroadcast in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and 92% in total viewers (1.9 million vs. 2.0 million).

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) retained 96% of the previous week's rebroadcast in total viewers (1.9 million vs. 2.0 million). The June 19 "Wall" encore maintained its full rating or grew half-hour to half-hour in 10 of 10 key ratings measures, including gains of +19% in total viewers (1.7 million to 2.1 million) and +50% in women 25-54 (0.4 to 0.6).

"Dateline NBC" (0.3 rating in adults 18-49, 0.4 in adults 25-54, 2.1 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot, among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-34.

Saturday

NBC ranked #1 in primetime among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 0.6 in 25-54, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 primetime program of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and was the #1 show outright on those nets in adults, men and women 25-54.

"SNL Vintage" (0.3 in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET, with an encore of an Dec. 8, 2012, telecast of "Saturday Night Live" hosted by Jamie Foxx and featuring musical guest Ne-Yo) equaled the high "SNL" encore 18-49 rating in this timeslot since May 16 (0.4), and tied as the #1 primetime show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

Related Articles View More TV Stories