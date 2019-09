RATINGS: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Puts NBC on Top on Sunday

NBC (13.319 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.3, #1) was of course the network to beat on Sunday with its NFL mix of "Football Night in America #1" (4.982 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.3, #7), "Football Night in America #2" (7.945 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.4, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (14.256 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 4.5, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (15.873 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.3, #1).

FOX (6.576 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.1, #2) then took home the silver with its lineup of "NFL Overrun" (15.781 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 5.0, #2), "The OT" (10.546 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 3.5, #4) and "The Masked Singer: Super Sneak Peek" (4.581 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 1.4, #6) plus repeats of "The Simpsons" (2.239 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T10) and "Family Guy" (1.730 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12).

Next up was CBS (4.676 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its combination of "60 Minutes" (7.778 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #9), "Big Brother 21" (4.865 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.2, #8), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (3.019 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T15) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (3.043 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #17).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.860 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up its mainstays of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.732 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12), "Celebrity Family Feud" (4.713 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T10), "The $100,000 Pyramid" (3.909 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.086 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T15).

And finally, The CW (0.442 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with its two-hour special "Warigami" (0.442 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #18).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - To Tell the Truth

+20.00% - The $100,000 Pyramid

+7.14% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. 8/25/19)

-17.24% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-19.70% - Sunday Night Football

-27.78% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - The Masked Singer: Super Sneak Peek (vs. The Simpsons/Bob's Burgers (Repeats))

0.00% - To Tell the Truth

-6.25% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-11.11% - Celebrity Family Feud

-14.29% - The $100,000 Pyramid

-14.52% - Sunday Night Football

-18.75% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-22.58% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-29.41% - BIG BROTHER 21





