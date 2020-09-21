RATINGS: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Puts NBC in Front

NBC (12.224 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.5, #1) was the network to beat on Sunday.

NBC (12.224 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.5, #1) was the network to beat on Sunday with its mix of "Football Night in America #1" (5.900 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.4, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (8.160 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.2, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (13.295 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 3.7, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (14.088 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 4.2, #2).

CBS (7.208 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.7, #2) got a boost from "NFL Overrun" (16.994 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.4, #1) followed by the season premiere of "60 Minutes" (12.052 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 2.6, #4), originals from "Big Brother 22" (5.081 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.1, #7) and "Love Island" (2.399 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #10) plus a repeat "NCIS: New Orleans" (1.610 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

Next up was ABC (5.080 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with a special "Celebrity Family Feud" (4.991 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #9) alongside "The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards" (5.110 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.0, #8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.035 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up repeats of "Last Man Standing" (2.035 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #11), "Duncanville" (0.910 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12), "The Simpsons" (0.902 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12), "Bless the Harts" (0.730 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12), "Bob's Burgers" (0.827 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and "Family Guy" (0.804 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

And finally, repeats of "Fridge Wars" (0.278 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T18) and "Supernatural" (0.255 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T18) on The CW (0.266 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+188.89% - 60 Minutes

+20.00% - Love Island

+10.00% - BIG BROTHER 22

+4.76% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

0.00% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. 7/12/20)

-5.13% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-12.50% - Sunday Night Football

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos (Repeat))

-3.70% - 60 Minutes

-12.50% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-14.29% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Repeat))

-15.38% - BIG BROTHER 22

-18.52% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-22.22% - Sunday Night Football

-22.92% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-33.33% - The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards (vs. 9/22/19 on FOX)

Here are the highlights of the 18 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/22/19):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

NBC (13.852 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.5, #1) cruised to another victory on Sunday with its mix of "Football Night in America #1" (5.738 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.6, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (8.925 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.7, #T4), "Football Night in America #3" (14.915 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 4.8, #T2) and "Sunday Night Football" (16.247 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 5.4, #1).

CBS (7.878 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.8, #2) then got a boost from "NFL Overrun" (17.722 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.8, #T2) followed by "60 Minutes" (11.826 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 2.7, #T4), "Big Brother 21" (5.814 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.3, #9), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (3.573 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #10) and "Madam Secretary" (2.877 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).

Next up was FOX (5.970 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #3) with its presentation of "FOX's Live Emmy Red Carpet Arrivals" (6.022 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.4, #8) and "The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" (5.953 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.5, #7). Said numbers were well short of NBC's telecast last year, "The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards" (9.082 million viewers; adults 18-49: 2.1), on a Monday night.

Meanwhile, ABC (3.599 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up a repeat "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.178 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11), a new "Celebrity Family Feud" (3.944 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11) and the season finales of "The $100,000 Pyramid" (3.512 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13) and "To Tell the Truth" (2.763 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).

And finally, The CW (0.600 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with repeats of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.698 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16), "Masters of Illusion" (0.558 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and another "Masters of Illusion" (0.447 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+23.08% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

+12.50% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+8.33% - BIG BROTHER 21

+6.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+1.89% - Sunday Night Football

-16.67% - The $100,000 Pyramid

-20.00% - To Tell the Truth

-25.00% - Celebrity Family Feud

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+11.63% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+3.85% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - Celebrity Family Feud

-5.26% - Sunday Night Football

-5.88% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-16.67% - The $100,000 Pyramid

-20.00% - To Tell the Truth

-28.57% - The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (vs. 9/17/18)

