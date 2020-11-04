RATINGS: SHARK TANK Grows Week to Week by Double Digits to Hit Season Highs

See highlights below.

"Shark Tank" (8:00-9:01 p.m. - 5.1 million and 0.9/6 in AD18-49):

"Shark Tank" grew week to week by double digits in both Total Viewers (+11% - 5.1 million vs. 4.6 million) and Adults 18-49 (+29% - 0.9/6 vs. 0.7/5) to hit season highs in the Live+3 Day numbers.

ABC's "Shark Tank" stood as Friday's No. 1 program in Adults 18-49 (0.9/6), leading runner-up Fox's "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" by 13% (0.8/6). In addition, "Shark Tank" was the night's No. 1 broadcast program with Total Viewers (5.1 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 10/30/20. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

View More TV Stories Related Articles