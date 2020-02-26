RATINGS: New Spring Series FBI: MOST WANTED & TOMMY Help Drive CBS To Win In Week 22

According to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for the week ending Sunday, Feb. 23 (week 22 of the 2019-2020 broadcast season), CBS took the ratings crown, attracting 6.12 million viewers, again winning five nights (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and beating the closest competition (NBC) by +1.7 million viewers (4.38 million, +40%). The Network continues to lead this season's viewer race with an audience of 7.83 million viewers.

On Monday, THE NEIGHBORHOOD (6.46m) added +60,000 viewers (from 6.40m, +1%) compared to last week. BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (6.12m) added +120,000 viewers (from 6.00m, +2%) week over week and was the night's #1 new series in viewers. BULL was first in viewers (6.22m).

On Tuesday, CBS was first in viewers (9.14m), as NCIS finished on top in viewers (11.91m), adults 25-54 (1.8/07) and adults 18-49 (1.1/06). Compared to last week, NCIS was up +6% in adults 25-54 (from 1.7/07) and +10% in adults 18-49 (from 1.0/05) and added +160,000 viewers (from 11.75m, +1%). NCIS was the night's most-watched program and the week's top entertainment series. At 9:00 PM, FBI was first in viewers (9.22m) and added +290,000 viewers (from 8.93m, +3%) week over week. At 10:00 PM, the new series FBI: MOST WANTED was first in viewers (6.29m), adults 25-54 (1.2/05) and adults 18-49 (0.7/04). Compared to last week, FBI: MOST WANTED was up +9% in adults 25-54 (from 1.1/05) and +17% in adults 18-49 (from 0.6/04) and added +120,000 viewers (from 6.11m, +2%). FBI: MOST WANTED was last week's most-watched new series.

On Wednesday, SURVIVOR was first in viewers (7.16m). Compared to last week's two-hour premiere, SURVIVOR was up +11% in adults 25-54 (2.1/08 from 1.9/08) and +8% in adults 18-49 (from 1.4/07 1.3/07) and added +470,000 viewers (from 6.69m, +7%), while posting the show's largest audience since May 15, 2019.

On Thursday, CBS was first in viewers (5.92m) as YOUNG SHELDON kicked off the night first in viewers (9.11m), adults 25-54 (1.8/07) and adults 18-49 (1.0/05, tie). Compared to last week, YOUNG SHELDON added +220,000 viewers (from 8.89m, +2%) and was Thursday's #1 program in viewers with its largest audience of the season. THE UNICORN was second in viewers (5.90m) and was Thursday's #1 new series. At 9:00 PM, MOM was first in viewers (6.28m), while at 9:30 PM, CAROL'S SECOND ACT was second (4.70m). At 10:00 PM, the new series TOMMY was first in viewers (4.71m) and added +300,000 viewers (from 4.41m, +7%) from last week.

On Friday, CBS was first in viewers (5.87m) for the 20th time in 22 Fridays this season. MACGYVER was first in viewers (5.83m) and adults 25-54 (1.0/05). HAWAII FIVE-0 was first as well (6.66m) and was the night's #1 program in viewers. At 10:00 PM, a BLUE BLOODS encore was also first in viewers (5.13m).

On Saturday, CBS was first in viewers (3.09m).

On Sunday, CBS wrapped up the week with a first-place finish in viewers (6.67m). 60 MINUTES was first in viewers (8.95m). Compared to last week, 60 MINUTES added +920,000 viewers (from 8.03m, +11%) and was Sunday's #1 primetime program in viewers.

At 8:00 PM, GOD FRIENDED ME was second in viewers (5.95m), while adding +530,000 viewers (from 5.42m, +10%) week over week. NCIS: LOS ANGELES was also second in viewers (6.20m) - adding +150,000 viewers (from 6.05m, +3%) from last week. Rounding out Sunday, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS was first in viewers (5.59m). Compared to last week's time-period premiere, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS added +350,000 viewers (from 5.24m, +7%).

NATIONAL NIELSEN SUMMARY - PRIMETIME

Week #22 of 2019-2020 Season (ending: 2/23/20)

VIEWERS (000) CBS 6.12m NBC 4.38m ABC 4.16m FOX 2.98m

A25-54 Rtg Sh CBS 1.1 4 NBC 1.1 4 ABC 1.1 5 FOX 1.0 4 A18-49 Rtg Sh CBS 0.7 4 NBC 0.8 4 ABC 0.8 4 FOX 0.7 4

SEASON TO DATE (MOST CURRENT):

VIEWERS (000) CBS 7.83m NBC 7.15m ABC 5.47m FOX 7.53m





