RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Outdelivers CBS' THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

ABC News' "Nightline" averaged 1.048 million Total Viewers, 350,000 Adults 25-54 and 245,000 Adults 18-49 during the week of Jan. 20, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" beat leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (315,000 and 210,000, respectively) in both Adults 25-54 (+35,000) and Adults 18-49 (+35,000) for the 5th consecutive week.

"Nightline" narrowed its margins year to year with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Adults 25-54 (-15% - 23,000 vs. 27,000) and Adults 18-49 (-14% - 19,000 vs. 22,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+20,000 - 385,000 vs. 365,000) and Adults 18-49 (+11,000 - 275,000 vs. 264,000), leading the CBS program in both key Adult demos in all 5 seasons that the two programs have aired in their respective time periods - since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "Nightline" is cutting its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by double digits for the 3rd season in a row in both Adults 25-54 (-30% - 63,000 vs. 90,000) and Adults 18-49 (-35% - 46,000 vs. 71,000), posting its closest-ever Adults 18-49 performance in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included thousands of gun rights activists in Richmond, Virginia, protesting the state's proposed gun control laws; an interview with Jane Fonda on changing her lifestyle to combat climate change; the latest in the Harvey Weinstein trial; the sentencing of a drug company executive for his role in a scheme that contributed to the opioid crisis; and a first-hand look at how "Lion King" on Broadway is making a big impact in a South African village.

NOTE: On Monday (1/20/20), CBS' "The Late Late Show" was retitled to "The Late Lt Show-J. Corden-MLK." In addition, on Friday (1/24/20), repeat telecast of CBS "The Late Late Show" was retitled to "The Late Late Show-JC." The telecasts are not be included in THE WEEKLY averages. CBS' weekly averages are based on four days (Tuesday-Thursday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories