RATINGS: NBC and SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Remain on Top

NBC (16.260 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.7, #1) cruised to another Sunday victory thanks to its mix of "Football Night in America #1" (7.263 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.7, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (11.766 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 3.2, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (16.450 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 4.6, #2) and "Sunday Night Football" (18.920 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.5, #1).

CBS (9.527 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) then got a boost from "NFL Overrun" (18.784 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 4.5, #3) followed by its combination of "60 Minutes" (12.288 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.9, #5), "60 Minutes Presents" (8.135 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #7), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.191 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "Madam Secretary" (4.208 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T18).

Next up was ABC (3.720 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) with repeats of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.476 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #8) and "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" (3.119 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) followed by originals of "Shark Tank" (2.959 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12) and "The Rookie" (3.325 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T15).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.566 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) offered up repeats of "The Simpsons" (1.400 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T18) and "Bob's Burgers" (1.395 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T15), a new "The Simpsons" (2.037 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9), an encore of "Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas" (1.433 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T15), a new "Bob's Burgers" (1.599 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12) and a repeat "Family Guy" (1.532 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12).

And finally, originals from "Batwoman" (1.011 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.3, #20) and "Supergirl" (0.884 million viewers, #21; adults 18-49: 0.2, #21) rounded out the night on The CW (0.948 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+171.43% - 60 Minutes

+16.67% - NCIS: Los Angeles

+14.58% - Sunday Night Football

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

0.00% - SHARK TANK (vs. 11/17/19)

0.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. 11/17/19)

0.00% - Madam Secretary

0.00% - Batwoman (vs. 11/17/19)

0.00% - Supergirl (vs. 11/17/19)

-15.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-33.33% - Bob's Burgers

-61.11% - The Simpsons

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+46.15% - 60 Minutes

+33.33% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+15.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+14.58% - Sunday Night Football

+13.33% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-14.29% - Shark Tank

-23.08% - 60 MINUTES Presents (vs. Garth Brooks: Live at Notre Dame!)

-25.00% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-33.33% - MADAM SECRETARY (vs. NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Repeat))

-33.33% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

-44.44% - THE ROOKIE (vs. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special)

-46.15% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. Garth Brooks: Live at Notre Dame!)

-50.00% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-56.25% - The Simpsons





