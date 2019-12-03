RATINGS: NBC Wins the November Sweep in Total Viewers for the First Time in 23 Years

NBC has won the November Sweep in total viewers for the first time since 1996, according to "most current" ratings results from Nielsen Media Research for the Oct. 31-Nov. 27 period.

The NBC victory snaps an 18-year CBS November total-viewer winning streak, which dates back to 2000, when CBS finished third behind ABC and NBC.

NBC also ranked #1 outright for the November 2019 sweep in adults 25-54 and is tied with FOX for #1 for the month in adults 18-49 after trailing FOX in both measures last year.

NBC's strong month was led by:

· The #1 primetime series in 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers, "Sunday Night Football."

· The #1 scripted series in 18-49, "This Is Us."

· The "Chicago" dramas, with "Fire" and "P.D." tying as the month's #4 drama in 18-49, behind only "This Is Us," "9-1-1" and "Grey's Anatomy," and "Med" ranking as the #6 drama.

November Sweep Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox... 1.7

NBC... 1.7

ABC... 1.1

CBS... 1.0

Adult 25-54 Rating

NBC... 2.3

Fox... 2.2

CBS... 1.5

ABC... 1.5

Total Viewers

NBC... 7.786 million

CBS... 7.494 million

Fox... 6.172 million

ABC... 5.547 million

Results are based on "most current" November sweep figures from Nielsen Media Research, which are "live plus seven day" ratings for Oct. 31 through Nov. 17 and "live plus same day" for Nov. 18 through Nov. 27.





Related Articles View More TV Stories